Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad: GHS Holdings IPO Oversubscribed by 4.78 Times

Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad ("GHS Holdings" or the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), a distributor and retailer of food products and manufacturer of flavouring products based in Melaka, is pleased to announce that the public portion of its initial public offering ("IPO") has been oversubscribed by 4.78 times.

Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad

GHS Holdings' IPO involves the issuance of 120.00 million new ordinary shares ("Share(s)"), representing approximately 25.34% of the enlarged issued share capital of 473.50 million Shares, alongside an offer for sale of 21.00 million existing Shares, representing approximately 4.44% of the enlarged issued share capital of 473.50 million Shares, as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 23.80 million new Shares (5.02% of the enlarged issued share capital) will be made available for application by the Malaysian public.

Eligible Parties: 14.00 million new Shares (2.96% of the enlarged issued share capital) will be made available for application by the eligible directors, employees, and other persons who have contributed to the success of the Group.

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 23.00 million new Shares (4.86% of the enlarged issued share capital) are reserved for private placement to selected investors.

Private Placement to Selected Bumiputera Investors: 59.20 million new Shares (12.50% of the enlarged issued share capital) are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.



Offer for Sale

Offer for sale of 21.00 million existing Shares (4.44% of the enlarged issued share capital) are reserved for private placement to selected investors.

The Group received a total of 2,842 applications for 137,611,900 Shares from the Malaysian public, representing an overall oversubscription rate of 4.78 times. Under the Bumiputera public portion, 649 applications were received for 35,164,600 Shares, representing an oversubscription rate of 1.96 times. Meanwhile, under the other Malaysian public portion, 2,193 applications were received for 102,447,300 Shares, representing an oversubscription rate of 7.61 times.

Mr. Yeo Tien Ee, Managing Director of Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad, said: "We are grateful for the interest shown by investors in GHS Holdings. The public subscription reflects recognition of our established track record, diversified product portfolio, and expansion plans. The IPO proceeds will, amongst others, support the construction of our New Integrated Complex and New Krubong Facility in Melaka, expand our production and storage capacity, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and supporting our future growth."

Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 22 January 2026.

TA Securities Holdings Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for this IPO.

ABOUT GUAN HUAT SENG HOLDINGS BERHAD

Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad ("GHS Holdings" or the "Company") is principally involved in the distribution and retail of food products with more than four decades of established track record in Melaka, Malaysia. Through its subsidiaries, Guan Huat Seng (Heng Kee) Sdn. Bhd. and GHS Food Industries Sdn. Bhd. ("Group"), the Group distributes and retails a wide range of food products including shelf-stable and frozen seafood, flavouring products, dried food and snacks, and general grocery products, and is supported by in-house manufacturing facilities. The Group holds HACCP and MeSTI certifications for the production of, among others, sauces, pastes and dried seasoning powder. Serving wholesalers, retailers, food service operators, end consumers and food manufacturers across both domestic and foreign markets, GHS Holdings is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, expanding its production and storage capacity through the construction of its New Integrated Complex and New Krubong Facility, and driving sustainable growth within Malaysia's distributive trade of food and beverage (F&B) product industry.

