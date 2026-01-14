Hui Huliau Appoints Terry Clark as Chief Executive Officer

WAIANAE, HAWAII / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Hui Huliau announced the appointment of Terry Clark as Chief Executive Officer, overseeing all for-profit companies. Deryl Wright remains actively engaged with Hui Huliau and serves as a member of the Board of Directors.

"Terry's demonstrated ability to lead complex organizations and advance strategic priorities will be instrumental as Hui Huliau enters its next chapter," said Adrian Silva, Chairman of Hui Huliau. "He brings deep leadership experience, sound judgment, and a clear commitment to our mission. We are confident his guidance will strengthen the growth of our enterprise while continuing to fulfill our responsibility to the Native Hawaiian people, the Waianae community, and all of Hawaii."

Clark previously served Hui Huliau as President and Chief Operating Officer, where he played a key role in operational execution and organizational growth. His career also includes senior executive and C-level leadership roles within Native American-owned companies and tribal organizations. A retired U.S. Air Force officer with 23 years of service, Clark has direct experience supporting national level command and control operations during periods of crisis.

Hui Huliau is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Native Hawaiian Organization that owns a portfolio of companies, including small businesses that participate in the Small Business Administration's 8(a) Business Development program. Profits from federal contracting activities support important nonprofit programs that provide education and economic opportunities and help preserve Native Hawaiian culture and language.

Hui Huliau companies have successfully performed work in 41 countries. Corporate offices are located in Hawaii, Florida, Oklahoma, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.huihuliau.com.

