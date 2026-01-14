Bohemia, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has announced a landmark investment in its strategic growth and has signed a 10-year lease for a state-of-the-art, 104,000-square-foot testing facility in Huntsville, Alabama. This milestone solidifies DTB's commitment to serving the aerospace and defense industries in Huntsville and across the greater Southeast.





DTB's Huntsville facility will be near L3Harris' Advanced Manufacturing Facility (AMF) - North, a major defense contractor focused on building solid rocket motors for critical U.S. defense programs. DTB proudly announces L3Harris as its anchor customer in Huntsville and is honored to answer the call from both defense and commercial customers, many of whom have strongly advocated for the company's expansion into Huntsville to better serve their growing needs. DTB's Huntsville facility sits at the heart of one of the nation's most critical aerospace and defense corridors. The site is strategically positioned near Redstone Arsenal and several key organizations including the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (USASMDC), the Missile and Space Intelligence Center (MSIC), and Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM).

Slated to open in the first half of 2026, the new facility will be operational from day one with specialized testing capabilities, including Proof, Burst, X-ray, and Structural testing. Designed with growth in mind, DTB plans to expand services and capabilities over time to meet the evolving needs of its growing customer base.

"We are excited about this opportunity to grow and expand our presence in Huntsville in support of this critical national security mission," said Jim Kelly, President of Dayton T. Brown, Inc. "Our team remains committed to delivering innovative, reliable solutions for the Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Air Force, L3Harris, and other customers who rely on our testing expertise."

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle welcomed the expansion, noting its alignment with the city's strategic vision for innovation. "Dayton T. Brown Inc.'s decision to establish a major presence in Huntsville reflects the city's strong research and development environment," said Mayor Battle. "DTB's specialized testing work will bring new jobs to the area and complement the region's existing defense and technology capabilities. The City of Huntsville values partnerships that contribute to steady, long-term economic growth."

This expansion aligns with DTB's recent selection as an awardee on the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract. Through SHIELD, the MDA-with a command center at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville-is accelerating the development and deployment of advanced technologies supporting the nation's layered missile defense architecture, including efforts to counter hypersonic and cruise missile threats.

With its expansion into Huntsville, DTB strengthens its position at the forefront of aerospace and defense innovation, ensuring continued delivery of trusted, independent testing solutions to customers supporting America's most critical missions.

About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.

For 75 years, Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been a proud American company fueling innovation and supporting the critical industries that drive our nation's progress. We take immense pride in our role as a trusted partner to the military, aerospace, defense, and commercial sectors. Our testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems work is embedded in the technologies and systems that help safeguard the nation and drive our industries forward.

