Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP.H) (the " Company ") today announced the appointment of Mr. Bruce Kerr to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Kerr will also serve as the Company's President, with Scott White remaining in his role as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Bruce is a proven rewards and loyalty industry executive with more than 32 years of experience building, scaling, and monetizing data-driven rewards ecosystems across retail, financial services, and travel & hospitality. Over a 24-year career at LoyaltyOne, Bruce held senior leadership roles across AIR MILES, BrandLoyalty, and Jazz Rewards, where he grew a $1B+ rewards business at sustained annual growth rates of 8-12%, signed and managed multi-year partnerships with brands including American Express, Bank of Montreal, Sobeys, Shell, and Hudson's Bay Company, and generated over $200 million in new annual partner revenue. He also successfully launched and scaled BrandLoyalty in North America, growing the business from $0 to $35 million in under two years through experience-led reward promotions that delivered measurable annual sales lifts of 2-4% for top North American grocers. Bruce's deep expertise in reward economics, partner-funded value exchange, analytics, and behavior-changing incentives aligns directly with Backstageplay's mission to redefine experiential rewards by connecting brands, fans, and live entertainment through measurable engagement, monetization, and long-term loyalty.

"We are delighted to have Bruce join us as a director and the Company's President as we pursue the Company's 2026 mission," said Scott White, Backstageplay's CEO. "Bruce brings substantial experience as a senior executive in the rewards, redemptions, and gamification sectors, as well as extensive connectivity to Canadian and international enterprise brands in those industry sectors. We are eager to have access to his expertise and contacts as we prepare to relaunch our business."

"I have been assisting the team at Backstageplay as an informal management consultant and strategic advisor for several months now, discussing new directions and opportunities in the rewards and related sectors internationally," Mr. Kerr said. "I am motivated to be involved and help navigate this business forward through the various opportunities we have jointly targeted."

