Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
PR Newswire
14.01.2026 17:06 Uhr
Project Eleven Raises $20M to Prepare Digital Asset Infrastructure for the Quantum Era

Castle Island Ventures leads the Series A with participation from Coinbase Ventures ahead of an early 2026 product launch.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Eleven, the leader in post-quantum security and migration for digital assets, today announced a $20 million Series A funding round led by Castle Island Ventures with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Fin Capital, Variant, Quantonation, Nebular, Formation, Lattice Fund, Satstreet Ventures, Nascent Ventures, and Balaji Srinivasan.

Project Eleven Primary Logo

The round comes as post-quantum cryptography becomes a planning priority for government and industry. Advances in quantum computing could eventually weaken elliptic curve cryptography (ECC), the public-key standard used by networks such as Bitcoin, prompting a staged transition across an ecosystem that secures more than $4 trillion in digital assets.

Project Eleven is building the tools to make complex, multi-year migrations practical for networks and institutions, including readiness assessments, migration test environments, and deployment sequencing.

"As quantum capabilities advance, the stakes couldn't be higher. We can't afford to ignore this existential risk posed to the digital asset ecosystem," said Alex Pruden, CEO and Co-Founder of Project Eleven. "Trillions in value depend on these cryptographic assumptions. Networks like Bitcoin take years to upgrade because they're governed cautiously by design. We're focused on making the transition practical now, so the industry can migrate deliberately instead of improvising under pressure."

"Useful quantum computing is the biggest and most complex threat public blockchains have ever faced," said Nic Carter, General Partner at Castle Island Ventures. "Project Eleven is building the practical bridge from research to real-world deployment."

Project Eleven is collaborating with the Solana Foundation and other leading protocols and Layer 1 ecosystems on post-quantum readiness planning and technical work.

The company raised a $6 million seed round in June 2025 led by Variant and Quantonation, with participation from Castle Island Ventures, Nebular, and Formation. Project Eleven plans to unveil its next major product release in early 2026, adding capabilities for institutions, protocols, and end users looking to future-proof long-lived cryptographic systems.

Alex Pruden and Nic Carter are available for interview.

About Project Eleven
Project Eleven builds resilient infrastructure and tooling for the post-quantum era. The company develops scalable solutions that strengthen security across a rapidly evolving quantum threat landscape. With deep expertise in cryptography, blockchain, and financial systems, Project Eleven bridges advanced post-quantum research with real-world implementations that prepare the digital asset ecosystem for the future. For more information, visit www.projecteleven.com.

Media Contacts
Aubrey Strobel / Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications
projecteleven@halcyonpr.xyz

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861021/Project_Eleven_Primary_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/project-eleven-raises-20m-to-prepare-digital-asset-infrastructure-for-the-quantum-era-302660406.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
