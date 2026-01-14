Stackbitcointreasury Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14

Stackbitcointreasury plc

("the Company")

Result of AGM

Stackbitcointreasury plc is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held on 14 January 2026, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Company has decided to further change its name to Stack BTC Plc, which has now been registered at Companies House and will become effective on the AQSE Exchange from 4:30 p.m. on 14 January 2026. The Company's AQSE share ticker will remain STAK.

A copy of the Result of AGM is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/investor-centre

For further information please contact: