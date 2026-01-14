ADDvise Group AB (publ): ADDvise announces financial update for 2025

On 10 December 2025, Amplex AB ("Amplex" or the "Bidder") announced a public offer to the holders of shares and warrants in ADDvise Group AB (publ) ("ADDvise" or the "Company") to transfer all their shares and warrants in the Company to Amplex (the "Offer").

To provide shareholders and warrant holders in ADDvise with the necessary information to make an informed decision regarding the Offer, the Company is today announcing certain preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

October-December 2025

Net revenue preliminarily amounted to SEK 422 million (442), an organic decrease of 4.5%, and an organic increase of 4.0% adjusted for currency effects.

EBITA preliminarily amounted to SEK 80 million (75), an increase of 6.7%.

January-December 2025

Net sales preliminarily amounted to SEK 1,605 million (1,671), an organic decrease of 3.9%, and an organic increase of 1.5% adjusted for currency effects.

EBITA preliminarily amounted to SEK 273 million (271), an increase of 0.7%.

ADDvise's year-end report for 2025 will be published on February 12, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Torstensson, CEO

staffan.torstensson@addvisegroup.se

About ADDvise Group

ADDvise is an international life science group. Operating a decentralised ownership model, we develop and acquire high quality companies within the business areas Lab and Healthcare. The Group comprises more than 20 companies and generates annual revenues of close to SEK 1.6 billion. ADDvise is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 015 50, CA@mangold.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. More information is available at www.addvisegroup.com.

