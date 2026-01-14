Dunlop Sports Americas: New Look, New Era, Same Obsession: Srixon's Global Rebrand Unites Golfers Worldwide

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / SRIXON, a global leader in tour-quality golf equipment and innovation, announces the launch of its new global brand platform "Obsessed With It," marking a powerful reintroduction of the brand's voice, identity, and vision worldwide.





Built on precision, performance and dedication, Srixon is trusted by some of the best professionals in the world but made for anyone obsessed with getting better. From tour players to weekend grinders, it's not just about the scorecard - it's about the shared love of the game.

"If there's one thing every golfer understands, it's obsession. Golf gets under your skin, occupying your imagination and relentlessly pulling you back in. That's what elevates it from a game to something more. And it's a shared experience uniting golfers since the dawn of the sport," said James Fodera, Srixon Creative Director. "Naturally, that's the story we simply couldn't escape throughout our rebrand efforts. So, while Srixon's new tone and manner is as rooted in performance as it's ever been, Obsessed With It invigorates our brand with energy, excitement, and a fresh new look that resonates with golfers everywhere."

A Rebrand Inspired by the Players Themselves

This new chapter began with listening to the golfers shaping the game right now: a diverse mix, united by the same obsession. The ones who are redefining what serious golf means and what they expect from the brands they trust: honesty, precision, and the same relentless pursuit of the next level. This shift marks a return to what golf really is - not as a polished product but a living, breathing obsession. Through cinematic storytelling and design rooted in precision, Srixon celebrates those united by the game's beautiful struggle and the players who come back again and again in the pursuit of better.

Refined Global Identity

Srixon's new brand expression blends premium craftsmanship with quiet confidence, uniting their global markets under a modern, cohesive aesthetic. The refreshed look and voice embody precision and performance without pretense; discerning, competitive, aspirational, premium, and confident, yet always grounded in authenticity and respect for the game. From refined logos to photography that captures candid, human moments, the new visual identity reflects golf's truest self.

Unlocking a new visual identity begins with a standalone mark. Srixon will feature its distinctive "S" across marketing efforts, creating a cohesive identity system that delivers immediate brand recognition at every touchpoint. The "S" doesn't replace the Srixon wordmark, it amplifies it, forming a comprehensive visual ecosystem that strengthens the brand as a whole.

The 2026 rebrand will unfold across four interconnected global campaigns, each illuminating at least one of three pillars which support Srixon's new brand DNA: Performance, Progress, and Fellowship. These campaigns balance brand, product, and professional athlete storytelling to speak to every golfer who understands that progress isn't a finish line; it's a lifestyle. The game is evolving, getting younger and more diverse, and Srixon's new platform reflects that energy.

"Our players told us they wanted to see more of themselves in the brand and that feedback became our blueprint for everything you'll see in this rebrand," said Chris Kircher, Vice President of Marketing at Srixon. "They're not chasing perfection; that's impossible in golf. What they are chasing is progress. This new mantra honors that dedication and brings their passion to life across everything we do."

Proof Through Performance

The rebrand also introduces new creative storytelling around Srixon's latest product innovations, letting the details of the product guide the experience rather than clustered claims or endless specs. This new direction creates a sense of balance and focus while maintaining that connection with players on a level that's down to earth.

With this rebrand, Srixon invites golfers everywhere to see themselves reflected in the brand's DNA, driven by passion, bonded by fellowship, and forever chasing that one perfect shot. Team Srixon is united by the obsession. Ready to join?

To learn more about Obsessed With It, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

