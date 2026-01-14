Anzeige
14.01.2026 18:02 Uhr
Commencement Bank Named one of America's Best Regional Banks of 2026 by Newsweek

TACOMA, WA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Commencement Bank is honored to be recognized as one of America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions for 2026. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognizes companies that are committed to powering local economies by supporting small businesses, financing community projects, and providing reliable access to everyday banking services.

"We are honored to be recognized on a national scale for the work we are doing locally. This award reflects our commitment to exceptional service and community impact," said John Manolides, Chief Executive Officer.

This award recognizes Commencement Bank's impact and commitment to delivering traditional, reliable, and sustainable community banking across Washington state's South Sound Region.

"More than financial service providers, local banks are community partners, showing up in neighborhoods, participating in local initiatives and helping strengthen the connections that bind their clients together. We hope this list helps you find the most trusted financial institutions in your area-whether you're planning your next business venture or taking your next step toward financial security," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek.

About Commencement Bank
Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, South King, Kitsap, and Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com. For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information:

John E. Manolides, Chief Executive Officer | 253.284.1802
Nigel L. English, President, and Chief Operating Officer | 253.284.1801
General Inquiries: hello@commencementbank.com

SOURCE: Commencement Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commencement-bank-named-one-of-americas-best-regional-banks-of-2026-1127135

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
