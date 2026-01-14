Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Canna 8 Investment Trust (TSXV: RCR.P) ("Canna 8" or the "Trust")

At the request of CIRO, Canna 8 Investment Trust ("Canna 8" or the "Trust") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.



Canna 8 is a capital pool company pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Except as specifically contemplated in such policies, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Trust will not carry-on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company is considered highly speculative. For further information please see all relevant documents, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Notice on forward-looking statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" regarding Canna 8 within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions.

The forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding management's belief that there are no undisclosed material changes in the operations of Canna 8 Investment Trust (the "Trust") and the Trust's continued compliance with regulatory requirements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others:

General economic, market, and business conditions;

Unforeseen changes in the Trust's operational status;

Regulatory actions or changes in the policies of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) or applicable stock exchanges.

Although the Trust believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Trust undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280371

Source: Canna 8 Investment Trust