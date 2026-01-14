Mercury General Corporation Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) ("We") announced today a dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas, Inc. ("NYSE Texas"), a fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas, Texas, effective January 15, 2026.

"We have a significant business footprint in the Lone Star State, with more than 7% of our total direct written premiums generated in Texas in the past couple of years," said Gabriel Tirador, Chief Executive Officer of Mercury General Corporation. "This dual listing reaffirms our support for Texas' business-friendly capital market infrastructure and reinforces our long-standing relationship with the NYSE, while also enhancing shareholder value."

"We are thrilled to welcome Mercury General Corporation, a premier provider of property and casualty insurance that has been listed on the NYSE for over a quarter century, to the NYSE Texas community," said Bryan Daniel, President of NYSE Texas.

Mercury General Corporation will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange and trade with the same "MCY" ticker symbol on NYSE Texas, Inc. We expect trading on NYSE Texas to commence on January 15, 2026.

About Mercury General Corporation

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers and direct-to-consumer sales in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.mercuryinsurance.com .

