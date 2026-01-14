Nextensa NV: Nextensa sells retail park in Vienna to Union Investment

NON-REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 14 January 2026, 17:55

Nextensa sells retail park in Vienna to Union Investment

Nextensa announces the sale of its retail park Gewerbepark Stadlau in Vienna to an open-ended special real estate fund managed by Union Investment.

The retail park, located in Donaustadt, Vienna's 22nd district, was originally built in 1996 as a DIY store. In 2016, it underwent extensive restructuring as a retail park and was expanded by around 3,000 m². The asset comprises a lettable area of nearly 11,000 m² and is currently fully let. The anchor tenants are TK Maxx, Intersport, Lidl and dm.

The transaction, structured as an asset deal, represents a net amount of € 35.95 million.

This transaction is in line with Nextensa's strategy to optimise its real estate portfolio while pursuing its sustainability objectives.

