Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936957 | ISIN: BE0003770840 | Ticker-Symbol: L3R
Frankfurt
14.01.26 | 09:25
46,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTENSA NV/SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTENSA NV/SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,90046,30019:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2026 18:00 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nextensa NV: Nextensa sells retail park in Vienna to Union Investment

NON-REGULATED INFORMATION
Brussels, 14 January 2026, 17:55

Nextensa sells retail park in Vienna to Union Investment

Nextensa announces the sale of its retail park Gewerbepark Stadlau in Vienna to an open-ended special real estate fund managed by Union Investment.

The retail park, located in Donaustadt, Vienna's 22nd district, was originally built in 1996 as a DIY store. In 2016, it underwent extensive restructuring as a retail park and was expanded by around 3,000 m². The asset comprises a lettable area of nearly 11,000 m² and is currently fully let. The anchor tenants are TK Maxx, Intersport, Lidl and dm.

The transaction, structured as an asset deal, represents a net amount of € 35.95 million.

This transaction is in line with Nextensa's strategy to optimise its real estate portfolio while pursuing its sustainability objectives.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer
Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)
Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels
+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu
www.nextensa.eu


ABOUT NEXTENSA
Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.
The company's investment portfolio is spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (31%), Belgium (52%) and Austria (17%); its total value of approximately € 1.1 billion as at 30/09/2025.
As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.
The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 423 M (value 30/09/2025).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.