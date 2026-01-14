Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.01.2026 18:38 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keybridge Communications LLC: Wealth Insight Partners Named to Forbes' 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

Recognition Honors Firm's Plan-Driven Approach and Commitment to Clients with Complex Financial Journeys

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Wealth Insight Partners is proud to announce it has been named to Forbes' 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list. This prestigious recognition validates what the firm's clients already experience: a wealth management partnership built on comprehensive planning, deep expertise, and genuine relationships.

"This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the thoughtfulness and discipline our team brings to our clients every day," said Peter Glassman, CFP, Founding Partner at Wealth Insight Partners. "We built this firm on the principle that when someone trusts you with their life's work, showing up isn't optional -- it's everything. That means anticipating changes before they impact our clients and being there when important decisions can't wait. Our clients know that we're committed to providing the strategic guidance they need to move forward with confidence."

Wealth Insight Partners specializes in serving entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and law partners -- professionals whose financial lives often include irregular or equity-based compensation, mandatory capital contributions, and the unique challenges of balancing current partnership or founder obligations with long-term planning. The firm's plan-driven approach starts with comprehensive financial planning, then builds investment management, tax strategy, and risk management around each client's unique situation.

"Our clients don't have simple financial lives, and they shouldn't have to settle for cookie-cutter advice," added Colin Kimpel, CFP, Founding Partner. "Whether it's helping someone through the complicated sale of a business, or determining if their dream home or car purchase fits with their long-term plan, we provide the planning confidence our clients need to move forward with clarity."

The firm takes pride in its team-based model, giving clients access to senior-level specialists across planning, investments, and risk management while maintaining the strong personal relationships that matter most. Wealth Insight Partners works closely with clients' existing attorneys, CPAs, and other advisors to deliver coordinated strategies that reflect each family's unique priorities, values, and long-term goals.

For more information about Wealth Insight Partners, visit wealthinsightpartners.com or contact info@wipwealth.com.

###

About Wealth Insight Partners

Wealth Insight Partners is a plan-driven wealth management firm serving entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and law partners with complex financial journeys. The firm provides comprehensive, plan-driven wealth management with a focus on delivering planning confidence through every stage of clients' financial lives. The team is deeply committed to helping clients realize and live their values and participates actively in community giving in and near Bethesda.

About the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams Ranking

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating teams on factors including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and best practices.

Media Contact:
Suzanne Kimpel
skimpel@wipwealth.com
703-394-2414

SOURCE: Keybridge Communications LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wealth-insight-partners-named-to-forbes-2026-best-in-state-wealt-1127153

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.