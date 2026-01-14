Keybridge Communications LLC: Wealth Insight Partners Named to Forbes' 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

Recognition Honors Firm's Plan-Driven Approach and Commitment to Clients with Complex Financial Journeys

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Wealth Insight Partners is proud to announce it has been named to Forbes' 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list. This prestigious recognition validates what the firm's clients already experience: a wealth management partnership built on comprehensive planning, deep expertise, and genuine relationships.

"This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the thoughtfulness and discipline our team brings to our clients every day," said Peter Glassman, CFP, Founding Partner at Wealth Insight Partners. "We built this firm on the principle that when someone trusts you with their life's work, showing up isn't optional -- it's everything. That means anticipating changes before they impact our clients and being there when important decisions can't wait. Our clients know that we're committed to providing the strategic guidance they need to move forward with confidence."

Wealth Insight Partners specializes in serving entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and law partners -- professionals whose financial lives often include irregular or equity-based compensation, mandatory capital contributions, and the unique challenges of balancing current partnership or founder obligations with long-term planning. The firm's plan-driven approach starts with comprehensive financial planning, then builds investment management, tax strategy, and risk management around each client's unique situation.

"Our clients don't have simple financial lives, and they shouldn't have to settle for cookie-cutter advice," added Colin Kimpel, CFP, Founding Partner. "Whether it's helping someone through the complicated sale of a business, or determining if their dream home or car purchase fits with their long-term plan, we provide the planning confidence our clients need to move forward with clarity."

The firm takes pride in its team-based model, giving clients access to senior-level specialists across planning, investments, and risk management while maintaining the strong personal relationships that matter most. Wealth Insight Partners works closely with clients' existing attorneys, CPAs, and other advisors to deliver coordinated strategies that reflect each family's unique priorities, values, and long-term goals.

For more information about Wealth Insight Partners, visit wealthinsightpartners.com

About Wealth Insight Partners

Wealth Insight Partners is a plan-driven wealth management firm serving entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and law partners with complex financial journeys. The firm provides comprehensive, plan-driven wealth management with a focus on delivering planning confidence through every stage of clients' financial lives. The team is deeply committed to helping clients realize and live their values and participates actively in community giving in and near Bethesda.

About the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams Ranking

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating teams on factors including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and best practices.

