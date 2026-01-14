Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Everkind, an AI-powered mental wellness company, announced a partnership with Conformance AI, a team of independent experts in AI quality and safety, to evaluate and monitor how Everkind's AI products support users through emotionally nuanced interactions.





Under the engagement, Conformance AI will conduct ongoing testing and review of Everkind's AI Journaling and SMS chat experiences, focusing on safety, reliability, and responsible system behavior in conversations. The work is designed to ensure that Everkind's AI remains supportive, grounded, and appropriate for moments when users need thoughtful guidance.

"This puts our belief into practice: how AI is used and its guardrails protecting the user are important to us as we evolve with regulations in this fast growing industry," said Harrison Newlands, Everkind Founder and CEO.

Conformance AI's independent oversight provides an external layer of assurance that tests and recommends remediation to Everkind's internal safeguards, helping ensure that user interactions remain aligned with best practices in AI safety and quality.

"So many companies ship LLM based products without much consideration for what could go wrong, so it's refreshing to see Everkind make reliability and conformance testing a focal point of product development for such an important application," said Corvin Binder, Conformance AI CEO.

The collaboration strengthens Everkind's long-term promise to its community and guidance that feels supportive and trustworthy, backed by rigorous evaluation and external review. The partnership was formalized later last year with the first of ongoing evaluations and remediation recommendations completed prior to Everkind's launch on December 15th.

About Conformance AI

Conformance AI provides independent evaluation, testing, and monitoring of AI systems, specializing in quality, safety, and responsible deployment. The company works with organizations to ensure AI products perform reliably and align with evolving standards and user expectations.

About Everkind:

Everkind Inc. is a Toronto-based emotional-wellness technology company dedicated to making mental and emotional support accessible, affordable and stigma-free. Its platform combines AI-powered conversational journaling, personalized meditation and everyday sms based support to help users gain clarity, build resilience and feel more connected to themselves. Everkind's mission is to redefine digital wellness with tools that are private, adaptive and grounded in evidence-based practices. Learn more at Everkind.com.

