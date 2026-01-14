Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A407FM | ISIN: US3765358789 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G70
Tradegate
14.01.26 | 17:27
18,100 Euro
+1,69 % +0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,86018,06019:01
17,86018,06019:01
ACCESS Newswire
14.01.2026 18:50 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Capital Corporation: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February and March 2026 and Conference Call Date

Confirming Cash Distribution of $0.15 per share of common stock for each of January, February and March 2026

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:GLAD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions for January, February and March 2026 and also announced its plan to report earnings for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.15 per share of common stock for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per the table below.

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

January 23

January 30

$

0.15

February 18

February 27

$

0.15

March 23

March 31

$

0.15

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.45

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecapital.com.

Series A Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.130208 per share of 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per the table below:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

January 27

February 5

$

0.130208

February 24

March 5

$

0.130208

March 25

April 3

$

0.130208

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.390624

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 424-3437 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 12, 2026. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13757325.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecapital.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to capital@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/correction-from-source-gladstone-capital-announces-monthly-cash-distributions-for-janua-1127155

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.