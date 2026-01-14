Arbor Day Foundation To Debut Podcast Exploring Optimism, Nature, and the Future of the Planet

"Unearthing Optimism" is available to stream or download starting January 19

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / The Arbor Day Foundation is digging into a new kind of climate conversation in its upcoming podcast, "Unearthing Optimism." The show features a series of conversations between CEO Dan Lambe and notable guests like Bill Nye the Science Guy, actor Rainn Wilson and The Weather Channel meteorologist Stephanie Abrams.

In episode one, Abrams shares her experience covering natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina and reflects on evolving environmental challenges and the importance of optimism in the face of uncertainty. The debut episode will be released on Monday, January 19.

"This podcast will be a source of positivity in a time when it's easy to feel overcome by challenges. Together, my guests and I will explore the significance of hope, the power of nature, and what it means to shape a better future," said Lambe. "We're excited to begin Unearthing Optimism with Stephanie Abrams, one of the most trusted voices in weather reporting. She's spent two decades on the frontlines of extreme weather events and she's sharing firsthand stories of resilience in the wake of devastation."

"Unearthing Optimism" is available to stream or download on all major podcasting platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music. Click here to listen.

The podcast is produced in part by the Arbor Day Foundation, the world's largest tree planting nonprofit. Since its founding in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has helped to plant more than 500 million trees.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

Unearthing Optimism

