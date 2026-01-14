Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
14.01.2026 19:02 Uhr
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.: Taylor Bank Welcomes Tyler McCalister as Commercial Loan Officer

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Taylor Bank announced today that Tyler McCalister has recently joined the organization as Commercial Loan Officer and Vice President, supporting the Bank's expansion of commercial lending services in Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and the broader Sussex County, Delaware market.

"Tyler's extensive experience and deep understanding of commercial lending will be invaluable as we strengthen our presence in Sussex County," said Douglass M. Cook, Chief Lending Officer, Executive Vice President at Taylor Bank. "We are excited to expand into the Greater Rehoboth and Lewes markets to better serve local businesses and communities."

McCalister brings more than 12 years of extensive banking experience to Taylor Bank, including expertise in commercial lending, business development, credit risk, and private wealth management. His career includes roles at prominent financial institutions such as JPMorgan and CIT/One West Bank in New York, as well as Banc of California in Los Angeles.

A graduate of the University of Delaware with a Bachelor of Science in Finance, McCalister recently returned to his home state and is eager to contribute to the growth and success of Delaware's business community. He is currently based at Taylor Bank's corporate office in Berlin, Maryland as he integrates with the team and prepares to serve clients throughout Sussex County.

Taylor Bank invites business owners and community stakeholders to connect with Mr. McCalister and learn more about Taylor Bank's commercial lending capabilities designed to support local businesses. He can be reached at (302) 381-6591 or email at tmccalister@taylorbank.com.

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company
Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has twelve full-service banking locations and one loan production office within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County and Wicomico County, Maryland, Accomack County and Northampton County, Virginia and Sussex County, Delaware.

Contact
Tori Grundman, Marketing Director, AVP
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/taylor-bank-welcomes-tyler-mccalister-as-commercial-loan-officer-1127161

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
