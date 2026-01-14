DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 14-Jan-2026 / 17:38 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 14 January 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 14 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 49,609 Highest price paid per share: 126.60p Lowest price paid per share: 123.60p 124.7112p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,897,033 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,844,543 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,844,543 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.7112p 49,609

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 52 125.40 08:53:37 00370405525TRLO1 XLON 591 126.60 09:11:11 00370417418TRLO1 XLON 606 125.40 09:11:11 00370417419TRLO1 XLON 106 125.20 09:11:11 00370417420TRLO1 XLON 519 125.20 09:11:11 00370417421TRLO1 XLON 301 125.20 09:19:09 00370422145TRLO1 XLON 693 125.20 09:19:09 00370422146TRLO1 XLON 618 124.80 09:19:31 00370422379TRLO1 XLON 131 124.60 09:19:49 00370422618TRLO1 XLON 3 124.60 09:24:15 00370425350TRLO1 XLON 590 124.80 09:25:51 00370426578TRLO1 XLON 589 124.60 09:34:11 00370433049TRLO1 XLON 1 124.60 09:34:11 00370433050TRLO1 XLON 614 124.40 09:35:21 00370433855TRLO1 XLON 83 124.80 10:09:26 00370458347TRLO1 XLON 608 124.60 10:19:00 00370458722TRLO1 XLON 134 124.60 10:19:00 00370458723TRLO1 XLON 65 124.60 10:19:00 00370458724TRLO1 XLON 79 124.20 10:19:37 00370458760TRLO1 XLON 79 124.20 10:29:15 00370459459TRLO1 XLON 552 124.20 10:29:15 00370459460TRLO1 XLON 630 124.20 10:29:15 00370459461TRLO1 XLON 622 124.00 10:34:16 00370459880TRLO1 XLON 602 124.20 10:35:04 00370459989TRLO1 XLON 520 123.60 11:03:27 00370461313TRLO1 XLON 600 124.20 11:14:02 00370461685TRLO1 XLON 1 123.80 11:14:06 00370461703TRLO1 XLON 611 123.80 11:18:38 00370461925TRLO1 XLON 139 124.20 11:36:54 00370462758TRLO1 XLON 464 124.20 11:36:54 00370462759TRLO1 XLON 200 124.20 12:02:27 00370464184TRLO1 XLON 199 124.40 12:06:31 00370464385TRLO1 XLON 386 124.40 12:06:31 00370464386TRLO1 XLON 1070 124.80 12:31:59 00370465672TRLO1 XLON 614 124.40 12:46:55 00370466251TRLO1 XLON 154 124.80 12:46:55 00370466252TRLO1 XLON 171 125.00 12:46:56 00370466253TRLO1 XLON 1227 124.60 12:47:12 00370466264TRLO1 XLON 199 125.20 12:47:44 00370466278TRLO1 XLON 415 125.20 12:47:44 00370466279TRLO1 XLON 149 125.00 12:52:06 00370466473TRLO1 XLON 614 124.60 12:52:06 00370466474TRLO1 XLON 301 124.80 12:52:06 00370466475TRLO1 XLON 313 124.80 12:52:06 00370466476TRLO1 XLON 614 124.40 12:59:24 00370466946TRLO1 XLON 704 124.80 12:59:24 00370466947TRLO1 XLON 602 124.40 13:08:51 00370467460TRLO1 XLON 1100 124.80 13:19:28 00370467959TRLO1 XLON 1 124.40 13:21:38 00370468083TRLO1 XLON 585 124.40 13:36:45 00370468698TRLO1 XLON 1091 124.80 13:38:51 00370468747TRLO1 XLON 296 124.80 13:38:51 00370468748TRLO1 XLON 597 124.80 13:38:51 00370468749TRLO1 XLON 200 124.80 13:38:51 00370468750TRLO1 XLON 590 124.20 13:45:57 00370469248TRLO1 XLON 590 124.20 13:45:57 00370469249TRLO1 XLON 184 124.40 13:57:03 00370469735TRLO1 XLON 500 124.20 13:57:16 00370469754TRLO1 XLON 86 124.20 13:57:16 00370469755TRLO1 XLON 39 124.20 13:57:16 00370469756TRLO1 XLON 66 124.20 13:57:16 00370469757TRLO1 XLON 1144 125.00 14:10:02 00370470309TRLO1 XLON 347 125.00 14:10:02 00370470310TRLO1 XLON 631 124.60 14:10:02 00370470311TRLO1 XLON 629 125.00 14:10:07 00370470313TRLO1 XLON 100 125.20 14:10:54 00370470363TRLO1 XLON 62 125.20 14:10:54 00370470364TRLO1 XLON 75 125.20 14:10:54 00370470365TRLO1 XLON 375 125.20 14:10:54 00370470366TRLO1 XLON

