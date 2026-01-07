Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
08.01.26 | 09:15
1,440 Euro
-2,04 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4501,59009:38
Dow Jones News
07.01.2026 19:27 Uhr
297 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Jan-2026 / 17:52 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

7 January 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  7 January 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         65,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            132.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             128.00p 
 
                           130.7417p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,629,961 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,111,615 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,111,615 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      130.7417p                       65,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
229             128.40          08:18:05         00369228841TRLO1     XLON 
 
828             128.40          08:18:05         00369228842TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              128.60          08:22:27         00369232373TRLO1     XLON 
 
1089             128.60          08:30:29         00369238042TRLO1     XLON 
 
301             128.00          08:30:36         00369238126TRLO1     XLON 
 
295             128.00          08:30:36         00369238127TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             128.20          08:37:52         00369243238TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             128.20          08:47:16         00369249580TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             128.40          09:05:48         00369263936TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             128.20          09:05:48         00369263937TRLO1     XLON 
 
291             128.40          09:06:23         00369264427TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             128.40          09:06:23         00369264428TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             128.40          09:06:37         00369264672TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             128.80          09:17:52         00369275313TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             129.00          09:41:05         00369304172TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              129.00          09:42:42         00369306467TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             129.00          09:42:42         00369306468TRLO1     XLON 
 
290             129.80          10:02:55         00369327862TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             129.80          10:02:55         00369327863TRLO1     XLON 
 
450             129.80          10:02:55         00369327864TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             130.40          10:47:44         00369330563TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             130.40          10:47:44         00369330564TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             130.40          10:52:17         00369330761TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              130.80          11:04:11         00369331312TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             130.60          11:04:46         00369331326TRLO1     XLON 
 
363             130.60          11:04:46         00369331327TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             130.40          11:04:47         00369331329TRLO1     XLON 
 
416             130.20          11:18:29         00369331902TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             130.20          11:18:29         00369331903TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             130.20          11:18:29         00369331904TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             130.40          11:18:56         00369331915TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             130.40          11:18:56         00369331916TRLO1     XLON 
 
343             130.20          11:30:33         00369332397TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             130.20          11:30:33         00369332398TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             130.40          11:40:46         00369332751TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              130.20          11:40:47         00369332753TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             130.20          11:40:49         00369332755TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             130.40          11:42:00         00369332781TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             130.20          12:07:27         00369333584TRLO1     XLON 
 
317             130.20          12:07:27         00369333585TRLO1     XLON 
 
176             130.20          12:11:13         00369333741TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             131.40          12:23:02         00369334159TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             131.20          12:31:45         00369334493TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             131.00          12:35:52         00369334638TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             131.40          12:48:01         00369334974TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             131.40          12:48:01         00369334975TRLO1     XLON 
 
283             131.40          12:50:07         00369335024TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             131.20          12:50:07         00369335025TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             131.40          13:02:49         00369335462TRLO1     XLON 
 
65              131.60          13:05:28         00369335543TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             131.40          13:06:09         00369335564TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              131.40          13:13:03         00369335757TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             131.40          13:13:03         00369335758TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             131.20          13:14:50         00369335788TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             131.00          13:14:55         00369335790TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             131.40          13:54:12         00369337319TRLO1     XLON 
 
426             131.20          13:58:43         00369337519TRLO1     XLON 
 
316             131.40          13:58:43         00369337520TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             131.40          13:58:43         00369337521TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             131.60          14:18:45         00369338343TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             131.60          14:18:45         00369338344TRLO1     XLON 
 
1099             131.80          14:26:13         00369338671TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             131.80          14:26:13         00369338672TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             131.80          14:26:13         00369338673TRLO1     XLON 
 
15252            132.00          14:28:57         00369338833TRLO1     XLON 
 
2404             131.60          14:28:57         00369338834TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             131.60          14:28:57         00369338835TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             131.40          14:29:23         00369338851TRLO1     XLON 
 
365             131.40          14:29:23         00369338852TRLO1     XLON
625             131.80          14:29:36         00369338865TRLO1     XLON 
 
209             131.20          14:30:04         00369339224TRLO1     XLON 
 
395             131.20          14:30:04         00369339225TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             131.00          14:33:06         00369340170TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             131.00          14:33:11         00369340183TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             130.80          14:33:12         00369340185TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             130.40          14:48:02         00369341956TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             130.20          14:49:12         00369342088TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             130.20          15:05:43         00369343256TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             130.20          15:08:48         00369343419TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             130.00          15:08:48         00369343420TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             130.00          15:08:48         00369343421TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             129.80          15:16:21         00369343859TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             129.80          15:29:14         00369344589TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             129.80          15:36:34         00369345084TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             129.80          15:42:40         00369345574TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              130.20          15:43:18         00369345611TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             130.20          15:43:18         00369345612TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             130.00          15:43:19         00369345613TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             130.00          15:53:30         00369346124TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             130.00          15:53:30         00369346125TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             130.40          15:54:11         00369346158TRLO1     XLON 
 
278             130.40          15:56:06         00369346314TRLO1     XLON 
 
316             130.40          15:56:06         00369346315TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             130.60          16:05:09         00369346926TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             130.60          16:05:09         00369346927TRLO1     XLON 
 
1167             131.00          16:05:09         00369346928TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             131.00          16:05:09         00369346929TRLO1     XLON 
 
97              131.00          16:05:09         00369346930TRLO1     XLON 
 
295             130.80          16:06:42         00369347054TRLO1     XLON 
 
320             130.80          16:06:42         00369347055TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             130.40          16:16:53         00369348071TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             130.40          16:16:53         00369348072TRLO1     XLON 
 
3197             130.60          16:16:53         00369348073TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             130.60          16:16:53         00369348074TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 414064 
EQS News ID:  2256496 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2256496&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2026 12:52 ET (17:52 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.