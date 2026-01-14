Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
14.01.2026 19:50 Uhr
GVA Management: Travis County District Court Dismisses All Claims Against GVA Parties with Prejudice in Overwatch Fund Lawsuits

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / GVA Management today announced that the Travis County District Court has dismissed in full the lawsuits brought by former investor Ben Loughry and Overwatch Fund against the company and its founder and CEO Alan Stalcup. The lawsuits, which sought to shift responsibility for losses stemming from Overwatch investment decisions, were dismissed with prejudice and cannot be refiled.* There were no settlement payments made to the plaintiffs.

"I'm gratified that we were able to resolve these claims," said Alan Stalcup, founder and CEO of GVA. "Out of 509 investors and 27 lenders across more than 200 deals, the vast majority have either exited amicably or remain engaged with GVA today. I'm deeply grateful for their collaboration and take my responsibility to them seriously. These lawsuits represent a tiny fraction of parties seeking to pass the buck on losses from their own investment decisions that unfortunately materialized in an unprecedented market collapse."

The Overwatch lawsuits falsely alleged a $100 million fraudulent transfer by GVA and Stalcup and wrongly attributed distress in GVA's portfolio to factors within its control. Both cases were resolved through joint notices of nonsuit with prejudice filed by the parties.

GVA delivered a 42 percent internal rate of return from 2010 to 2022 in the floating-rate multifamily sector, nearly doubling investor money every two years. The Federal Reserve's interest rate increases beginning in March 2022 created systemic challenges across the commercial real estate industry and tripled GVA's debt service almost overnight, putting 80 percent of its portfolio in distress. GVA's quick action and response preserved some or most investor value across portfolio properties, and the firm today holds and operates a focused, stable portfolio of 5,000 units.

"We expect similar outcomes to this one in a few remaining suits following the same playbook," Stalcup added. "The allegations in these suits are categorically false, and we look forward to correcting the record."

About GVA

GVA is a commercial real estate operator and investor specializing in multifamily apartment communities across the Southeastern United States and Texas markets. GVA was founded with a mission to make a positive impact on communities, deliver strong returns for investors, and provide exceptional career opportunities for employees.

*On October 14, 2025, the 261st District Court dismissed Overwatch GVA Solara MF LP v. GVA Pro LLC and Alan Stalcup (Cause No. D-1-GN-24-001954) with prejudice. On October 15, 2025, the 201st District Court dismissed Overwatch GVA Carolina MF LP v. GVA Investco LLC, GVA Pro LLC and Alan Stalcup (Cause No. D- 1-GN-24-003077) with prejudice.

Media Contact:
Ray Young
512.694.0697
ray@razorsharppr.com

SOURCE: GVA Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/travis-county-district-court-dismisses-all-claims-against-gva-parties-with-prejudice-in-1127182

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.