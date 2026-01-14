Shantanu (Shan) Lal named new Chief Strategy Officer of TYLin, Introba, and Landrum & Brown

Delivering accelerated growth and enterprise transformation across leading infrastructure brands

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 14, 2026, Introba, and Landrum & Brown, the global infrastructure brands within Sidara, are pleased to announce that Shantanuhas been appointed as the new Chief Strategy Officer. In this pivotal leadership position as a member of the Global Executive team, Shan assumes a key role within the organization, strengthening the executive leadership team and highlighting the commitment to disciplined growth, market expansion, and enterprise-wide collaboration.

In this role, Shan will drive the execution of the companies' strategic growth agenda to enable consistent progress across brands, sectors, and regions. The role blends enterprise strategy, corporate development, and client growth leadership, ensuring the organizations' strategic ambitions translate into measurable business results, and support market expansion and long-term growth.

Leading strategic growth initiatives and market expansion

With over two decades of expertise within the infrastructure, built environment, and energy transition sectors, Shan is set to play a crucial part in driving the ambitious five-year strategic vision for all three companies. He most recently led strategic growth, including full-cycle sales performance, strategy execution, market expansion, and industry engagement for a global engineering and professional services business.

His track record of successfully leading major growth initiatives across the US, Canada, and India will be vital as the business strengthens its client partnerships and delivers projects that positively impact communities.

Unlocking growth and enterprise transformation

"I'm energized by complex challenges and collaborative environments," said Shan, "and I'm excited to work with our teams around the world to bridge strategy and execution, to create lasting outcomes and meaningful change."

"As our companies continue to evolve to meet the scale and complexity of our clients' needs," said Matt Cummings, CEO & President, at TYLin, Introba, and Landrum & Brown, "Shan will play a pivotal role in guiding where and how we grow - strengthening our market positions, expanding our capabilities, and driving collaboration across our brands and partners."

Shan will work closely with the executive leadership teams across TYLin, Introba and Landrum and Brown, including recently appointed Chief Marketing Officer, Jenni Roseleip, to connect enterprise strategy with go-to-market execution to drive intentional growth, strengthen market positioning, and foster a client-first culture. Sheila Jordan, whose leadership helped lay a solid foundation and from whom Shan will be assuming the role, will continue to support the business as an executive advisor.

About TYLin, Introba and Landrum & Brown

TYLin, Introba, and Landrum & Brownare members of Sidara's global collaborative of leading designers, engineers, planners, and consultants committed to advancing livability, sustainability, and well-being for all. As leading infrastructure brands within Sidara, we are united by a vision to transform the world by planning and designing dynamic built environments that enhance human potential for good.

With over 5,000 global employees spanning the Americas, Asia-Pacific, United Kingdom, and Europe, we are committed to delivering innovative and sustainable outcomes in transportation, water, planning, and the built environment. Wherever we operate in the world, we shape places that unite communities, empower their economies, and inspire a more equitable and seamless world for all.

Contact Info



Jenni Roseleip

jenni.roseleip@tylin.com

+1 617-904-2720