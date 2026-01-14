Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Actusnews Wire
14.01.2026 20:23 Uhr
DON'T NOD STRENGTHENS ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Paris, 14 January 2026 - DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and studio, announces a change to its Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Nicolas Vienot as an independent director, replacing Julie Chalmette, who will focus on her executive responsibilities as Deputy General Manager.

Nicolas Viénot's appointment will be subject to ratification at the next General Meeting of Shareholders.

Nicolas Viénot (46), Managing Director and co-founder of Alloy Technology Partners, has 20 years of experience in Investment banking. as successfully completed complex cross-border transactions, including capital raises, divestitures, and acquisitions across multiple sectors worldwide.

Prior to Alloy Technology Partners, Nicolas served as Managing Director at Alantra, a mid-market investment bank, where he built and led the Gaming practice. During his time leading Alantra's Gaming team, he advised investors and founders of highly respected studios and publishers.

Nicolas is French, based in Paris, and spent nearly 10 years in the U.K. during his career.

Oskar Guilbert, Chairman and CEO of DON'T NOD, said: « Beyond his in-depth knowledge of the video game ecosystem, Nicolas brings to the Board a complementary perspective and a distinct financial and strategic vision, built on twenty years of experience in capital markets and transactions. At a time when financial discipline and sustainable value creation are central to our priorities, this additional expertise will be a strong asset in supporting DON'T NOD's profitable growth strategy. »

DON'T NOD's Board of Directors
Oskar Guilbert, Chairman of the Board and CEO
Julien Barès, Director, Tencent representative
Kostadin Dimitrov Yanev, Director
Nicolas Viénot, Independent Director

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM, JusantTM and Lost Records: Bloom & RageTM as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.
Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com
DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD
Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer

Agathe MONNERET
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr

Amaury DUGAST
Press relations
Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5twZcpsZ26VyWyeZceba2qUm5ySl2KVbGeVyWRrmJedmZxnxmqWbJydZnJnlWVu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96008-2026_01_14_cp_dne_evolution_gouvernance_vdef_vuk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
