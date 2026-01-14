Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
14.01.2026 20:24 Uhr
Security is quietly reshaping modern business, says Gallagher Security's 2026 Industry Trends Report

New global report reveals how security technology is driving business efficiency, ROI, and data-driven decision-making for business leaders.

HAMILTON, New Zealand, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Security technology is no longer just about protection. According to Gallagher Security's newly released 2026 Security Industry Trends Report, systems once designed primarily to manage risk are now quietly enabling smarter operations, better workplace experiences, and stronger business outcomes.

2026 Gallagher Security Industry Trends Report

Drawing on global insights, the report shows how organizations are unlocking value, return on investment, and actionable intelligence from security infrastructure already in place.

Security as invisible infrastructure

From office doors to behind-the-scenes data, security technology has become a powerful force shaping how modern organizations operate.

The report reveals that security systems are being used to do more than keep people and property safe. As organizations look to work more effectively, these systems are helping leaders understand how people interact with spaces, where time and resources are gained or lost, and how everyday decisions affect performance - often without employees noticing.

"What's striking is how invisible this shift has been," says Mark Junge, Chief Executive of Gallagher Security. "Security sits quietly in the background of daily work life, yet it's increasingly helping organizations reduce friction and make better-informed decisions."

From operational necessity to business insight

The report highlights a growing realization that security has become a valuable source of business insight. By integrating security systems with other tools and analyzing the data, organizations are improving workflows, strengthening compliance, and supporting more flexible ways of working.

A key signal of this shift is an increased focus on return on investment. Rather than viewing security purely as a cost, organizations are assessing how these systems contribute to measurable outcomes, including time saved, smoother operations, and progress toward sustainability goals.

Security moves into the boardroom

As the role of security expands, so too does who is involved in security decisions. Once managed largely within specialist teams, security is now part of broader discussions involving IT, finance, facilities, and executive leadership, reflecting how deeply these systems are embedded in modern operations.

"The conversation has moved beyond preventing problems," Junge adds. "Security is now about enabling businesses by providing the data, confidence, and flexibility needed to adapt and perform."

The Gallagher Security Industry Trends Report 2026 is now available, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how security technology is shaping modern business.

About Gallagher Security:

A global leader in integrated security solutions that unlock customer value through the power of our people and products. From making sure people go home safely to their families each night, to helping organizations become more efficient, productive, and profitable. Trusted within the highest levels of national and local government, military, commercial, industrial, healthcare, transportation, academic organizations, and small businesses in 140 countries. Visit security.gallagher.com for more information.

Mark Junge Chief Executive Gallagher Security

Gallagher Security logo

