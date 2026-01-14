Kolter Homes: Cresswind at Lake Harris Marks First Anniversary in Central Florida

Kolter Homes Reflects on One Year of Growth at Its Active Adult Community in Tavares, Florida

TAVARES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Cresswind at Lake Harris is celebrating its first anniversary, marking one year since the active adult community welcomed its initial homeowners to Lake County. Developed by Kolter Homes, the neighborhood represents the company's first 55+ community in Lake County and one of three active adult communities by the home builder in the greater Orlando and Central Florida region.

Over the past year, Cresswind at Lake Harris has established itself as part of the growing landscape of new homes for sale in Central Florida, offering homebuyers a combination of modern home design, planned amenities, and access to the region's extensive waterways. The milestone reflects continued interest in active adult communities among buyers seeking long-term living options in the Orlando-area market.

A New Active Adult Community Takes Root in Lake County

Located in Tavares, Florida, widely known as "America's Seaplane City", Cresswind at Lake Harris sits along the shores of Lake Harris, part of the Harris Chain of Lakes. The interconnected waterways provide boating access to restaurants, waterfront destinations, and other highlights throughout Central Florida, reinforcing the area's appeal to residents seeking an active, outdoor-oriented lifestyle.

Downtown Tavares lies on nearby Lake Dora and is home to the Dora Canal, often recognized as one of Florida's most scenic waterways. The city's central location places it approximately 45 minutes northwest of Orlando, positioning the community within reach of major healthcare networks, employment centers, and cultural attractions, while maintaining the character of a lakeside town.

As one of Kolter Homes' new home communities in Central Florida, Cresswind at Lake Harris offers both to-be-built homes and move-in ready homes. To-be-built homes start in the $300s, with select floorplans offering up to 37 structural options that allow homeowners to personalize their residences, while move-in ready homes provide an option for those seeking a shorter move-in timeline.

Planned Amenities and Future Community Features

The community is planned to include a range of resident-exclusive amenities designed to support active adult living. A future clubhouse will serve as the hub for indoor amenities, including a fitness center powered by EGYM smart fitness technology and a traditional fitness center. Planned outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and spa, eight pickleball courts, and two tennis courts, among other features.

The community is preparing to reach another key milestone with the planned groundbreaking of the future clubhouse scheduled for March, marking the next step in delivering the lifestyle amenities envisioned for residents.

Cresswind at Lake Harris will also offer resident-exclusive lake access and a shared dock with boat slips available for lease, with the community dock anticipated to open in approximately two years. A full-time lifestyle director is planned to support resident programming, clubs, and community-led activities.

Reflecting on the First Year

The first anniversary of Cresswind at Lake Harris marks an early milestone for the community as it continues to grow within the market for 55+ communities in Central Florida. Demand for active adult communities near Orlando remains strong, driven by buyers seeking new homes that prioritize wellness, connection, and access to outdoor recreation. "Reaching our first year is an important moment for the community and our residents," said Justin Allen, Community Director at Cresswind at Lake Harris. "As we move into our second year, we remain focused on supporting an active, connected lifestyle for those who choose to call this community home."

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units.

