Tax990 is Now Accepting 990 Forms for the 2025 Tax Year

Tax990 has opened filing for the 2025 tax year, enabling earlier, more accurate filing while strengthening its 990 Commitment and expanding its AI-powered compliance tools.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Tax990, a leading provider of nonprofit tax filing solutions, announced that it is now accepting nonprofit tax returns for the 2025 tax year. Nonprofits, accountants, and tax professionals can begin preparing and filing required forms early, which helps ensure accuracy, compliance, and peace of mind ahead of IRS deadlines.

By giving nonprofits more time to file, Tax990 reinforces its customer-centric approach and builds on its industry-defining 990 Commitment -the promise to help every nonprofit stay compliant with complimentary extension requests, free retransmission of rejected returns, amendments without extra charges, and guaranteed IRS-approval or their money-back.

"At Tax990, being customer-obsessed isn't a slogan, it's how we operate. From our 990 Commitment to our best-in-class support team, every resource we offer and every decision we make centers on our customers. This tax season and beyond, we're focused on empowering nonprofits and eliminating common roadblocks to compliance," said,Naga Palanisamy, CEO.

With this release, Tax990 has also introduced several improvements and features for the 2026 year, including expanded form options (Form 3468, Form 8936, Form 8453-EO, and Form 8050), AI-powered error checks, a smarter AI chatbot, and an enhanced user experience.

Tax990 already supports a wide range of IRS forms, including:

Form 990

Form 990-EZ

Form 990-PF

Form 990-N

Form 990-T

Form 8868

Form 1120-POL

Related schedules

Tax990's secure, SOC 2 Certified platform is designed to serve everyone in the nonprofit industry, from small community organizations to large foundations and professional accounting firms. Tax990 empowers every client with unique features including team collaboration, the ability to share returns for review, bulk data uploads, and much more. Meanwhile their US-based customer support team provides clients with reliable, personalized assistance by phone, chat, and email.

Nonprofits and tax professionals are encouraged to begin preparing and filing their 2025 tax year forms today by logging into their existing Tax990 accounts or creating a new account at www.tax990.com .

About Tax990

Tax990 is the premier, IRS-authorized e-file provider of nonprofit tax forms. Tax990 provides solutions for nonprofits that are required to file Form 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, 990-T, CA Form 199, 8868, 1120-POL, and 8038-CP with the IRS. With advanced features and affordable pricing, the goal of Tax990 is to help nonprofits file easily, so they can continue to keep doing good.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, has created cutting-edge software solutions for e-filing and business management since 2009. The company's suite of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, TaxExemptBonds, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

