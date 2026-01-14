Black Book Research: NextGen Healthcare Earns #1 Overall User Ranking as 2026 Physician Practice Management Solutions Innovation Leader

Top PPMS Rated Across 18 PPMS KPIs including Implementation, Scalability, Uptime, ROI, and Workflow-Embedded AI Automation

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / New findings from Black Book Market Research's 2026 Physician Practice Management Software (PPMS) user-satisfaction research show that physician practice management software users selected NextGen Healthcare as the 2026 PPMS Innovation Leader, demonstrating top-tier performance across the 18 PPMS-specific key performance indicators (KPIs) evaluated in Black Book's annual benchmarking study.

In Black Book's 2026 PPMS vendor comparison, NextGen Healthcare ranked #1 overall with a 9.43 mean satisfaction score, and achieved the highest number of #1 KPI placements, 10 total number-one rankings, in a field of more than 400 vendors offering practice management solutions, software, and services.

Leadership across PPMS operational excellence measures

In the 2026 results, NextGen Healthcare achieved top KPI scores in multiple practice-critical categories, including:

Strategic alignment and operational fit

Regulatory readiness

Privacy and security

Patient access enablement

Prior authorization support

Reliability and uptime

Implementation quality and time-to-value

Scalability and multi-site governance

AI-enabled automation and innovation governance

Value delivery and partnership quality

Recognized by practices of all sizes

NextGen Healthcare was also recognized as the top-rated vendor across every evaluated physician group-size segment-1-5, 6-25, 26-50, and 51-99+ physicians-indicating consistent satisfaction from smaller independent practices through large, multi-site ambulatory organizations.

Market context: platform breadth and measurable outcomes

Black Book's 2026 PPMS analysis characterizes NextGen as a platform-plus-services option frequently shortlisted by physician organizations seeking an integrated operating model spanning practice management, billing/RCM, telehealth/virtual visits, patient engagement, and interoperability.

"Across enterprise ambulatory EHR and practice-management replacement evaluations, innovation has been redefined. Ambient and generative AI are now entry credentials, and buyers are applying a tougher proof standard: what's live in production, what adoption looks like after go-live, and how implementation risk is controlled across sites, specialties, and stakeholders," said Doug Brown, President, Black Book Market Research. "When decisions do move forward, they are typically driven by operational triggers: payers, revenue-cycle performance, interoperability strain, and governance complexity, more than feature checklists. NextGen's user-led #1 overall ranking in Black Book's 2026 PPMS benchmarking reflects that alignment, demonstrating workflow-embedded innovation within a disciplined operating framework across the full 18-KPI model."

About Black Book Market Research LLC

Black Book Market Research LLC provides healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, and prospective technology buyers with comparative performance data on healthcare technology vendors. Black Book's annual PPMS user survey evaluates leading vendors across 18 operational KPIs and is designed to be independent and free from vendor influence. The 2026 analysis incorporates 24,505 validated system-user responses across practice and organizational settings. Media Contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nextgen-healthcare-earns-%231-overall-user-ranking-as-2026-physician-pr-1125510