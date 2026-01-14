Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
WKN: 675543 | ISIN: US0303711081 | Ticker-Symbol: AVJ
Stuttgart
14.01.26 | 14:46
3,180 Euro
+2,58 % +0,080
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4453,51522:22
ACCESS Newswire
14.01.2026 22:14 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Vanguard Corporation Announces Executive Appointment and Relocation of Global Headquarters

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) has announced, the following change to its executive management team. Mike DiPaola has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, he will focus on North American commercial strategy and execution. Mr. DiPaola joined American Vanguard in February 2025, and previously served as Senior Vice President of Strategy, Marketing, & R&D.

Dak Kaye, III, Chief Executive Officer of American Vanguard stated, "Mike has more than 25 years of experience in the agriculture sector, and I believe that he is the perfect choice to accelerate top-line growth at the company. North America is the bedrock of American Vanguard's business making it essential to the company's overall performance and stability."

The company has also made the decision to move its corporate headquarters from Newport Beach, California to Discovery Park, Irvine, California. The new office will provide a modern, vibrant environment that encourages collaboration and teamwork. The company expects this move to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Mr. Kaye continued, "When I joined the company, I noticed that we had a significant real estate footprint and believed this was an area where material cost savings were possible. We have closed non-core facilities across the company, and now we are moving our headquarters. My philosophy from day one has been to Simplify, Prioritize, and Deliver and I believe this relocation represents another important step in this direction."

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agriculture products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has significantly expanded its operations and now has more than 1,000 product registrations worldwide. To learn more about the Company, please reference www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release the matters set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast," "target," "trend," "plan," "goal," or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," or "could." These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements

Company Contact Investor Representative

American Vanguard Corporation

Alpha IR Group

Anthony Young, Director of Investor Relations

Robert Winters

anthonyy@amvac.com

Robert.winters@alpha-ir.com

(949) 221-6119

(929) 266-6315

SOURCE: American Vanguard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/american-vanguard-corporation-announces-executive-appointment-and-relocation-of-global-he-1127157

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
