Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Just Flooring today announced the official grand opening of its newest flooring store in Raleigh, celebrating the expansion with a community-focused grand opening event on Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The new Raleigh location, conveniently situated on Old Wake Forest Road just off Capital Boulevard, strengthens Just Flooring's growing footprint across North Carolina and reinforces its commitment to providing high-quality flooring products, professional installation, and a personalized customer experience for homeowners, property managers, and local businesses.
To mark the occasion, Just Flooring will host a family-friendly grand opening celebration open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to register for major prize giveaways, including $2,000 in flooring, "Megan Moroney: The Cloud 9 Tour", 2 floor seat concert tickets, a $300 Target gift card, and a YETI cooler filled with drinks. The prize drawings will take place, onsite, at 2:00 pm. Complimentary tacos will also be available for guests during the event.
"Our Raleigh showroom represents an important milestone for our company," said Justin Ross, Managing Partner of Just Flooring. "This grand opening is our way of thanking the Raleigh community for the warm welcome and inviting residents to experience the level of service and craftsmanship that Just Flooring is known for."
The Raleigh flooring store will feature a wide selection of options, including luxury vinyl plank, hardwood, laminate, tile, and carpet solutions designed to meet the needs of both residential and commercial customers.
Grand Opening Event Details
Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Location: Just Flooring - Raleigh
6704 Old Wake Forest Rd.
Raleigh, NC 27616
Contact Information
Phone: (919) 446-8800
Website: https://www.justflooringnc.com/raleigh-nc
For more information about the grand opening event or to learn more about Just Flooring's products and services, visit www.JustFlooringNC.com.
About Just Flooring
Just Flooring is a North Carolina-based flooring company providing premium flooring products and professional installation services. With multiple locations across the state, the company is recognized for its customer-first approach, skilled installers, and commitment to serving local communities with dependable, high-quality flooring solutions.
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please refer to the media contact below:
Media Contact
