Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
14.01.2026 22:26 Uhr
Perisson Petroleum Corporation Obtains Revocation Order

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Perisson Petroleum Corporation (TSXV:POG.H) ("Perisson" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has applied for and received a full revocation of a dual failure to file cease trade order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission on July 22, 2021 (the "FFCTO"). The FFCTO was issued due to the failure by the Company to file: (i) its annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year ended 31 December 2020, and (ii) its interim unaudited financial reports, interim management's discussion and analysis and certification of the interim filings for the interim period ended 31 March 2021. The revocation order was granted December 29, 2025.

The Company intends to begin the process with the TSX Venture Exchange regarding a resumption of trading the Company's common shares on the Exchange in the near term. There is no assurance that the Company's common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, Mr. Brad Perry, Chief Financial Officer of the Company resigned effective January 26, 2024. Mr. Gary Chen, Chief Executive Officer has assumed the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer until such time as his replacements is appointed. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Perry for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Perisson Petroleum Corp.

Perisson Petroleum Corporation is currently suspended from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange NEX board and trades under the symbol "POG.H" The Corporation owns certain oil and gas producing properties in the Twining and Wainwright areas of Alberta, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gary Chen

CEO

403.800.0042 ext. 8888

gchen@perisson.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the timing and completion of the future operations of Perisson and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed Acquisition and the future plans and objectives of Perisson, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Perisson's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Perisson with securities regulations.

SOURCE: Perisson Petroleum Corporation



