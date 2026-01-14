Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Block & Leviton reminds investors that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their agilon health investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/agl.

What is this all about?

Shares of agilon health, Inc. (NYSE: AGL) fell more than 25% in after-hours trading on August 4, 2025, after the company announced that its CEO, president and director, Steven Sell, had stepped down effective immediately and that it was withdrawing its full-year 2025 financial guidance. The company attributed the move to unexpected medical cost pressures and downward adjustments to prior revenue estimates.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period: (1) agilon recklessly issued guidance for 2025 that they knew or should have known was not going to be achieved, given material industry headwinds of which they were aware; (2) agilon materially overstated the immediate positive financial impact from strategic actions taken by agilon to reduce risk; and (3) as a result, statements about agilon's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading at all times.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased agilon health, inc. common stock between February 26, 2025, and August 4, 2025, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is March 2, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about agilon health, inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

