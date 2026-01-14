Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - PreciseAI, LLC is proud to unveil a freshly updated AI Radio Bot platform. By leveraging new features, which enable automated content sourcing and broadcast management in a mix with a next-generation voice-over engine, as well as the user-friendly AI Radio Studio, AI Radio Bot lets businesses breathe new life into existing content, enabling companies to reach potential clients in a more engaging, immersive, and effective way.

Businesses can now convert their existing blog content into dedicated professional-grade radio broadcasts, automatically sourcing articles from RSS feeds, complete with music, radio effects, and multilingual voice-over options. The broadcasts can now run completely autonomously. This pioneering approach provides a unique way for companies to showcase their expertise, build trust, and drive growth, while utilizing existing written content, which many companies have accumulated over the years.

This cutting-edge technology eliminates the need for manual posting and voice-over recording, allowing businesses to focus on creating high-quality expert blog content while AI Radio Bot automatically handles the broadcasting. The platform's autonomous nature ensures that radio streams are always up-to-date, providing listeners with the latest insights and expertise of the business they are considering for their services. Businesses can stand out by making their expertise available in audio format, leveraging the content they've published in their professional blogs.

Equipped with an embeddable web player and recently published onRepeat mobile apps, AI Radio Bot's broadcasts are now available on Android and iOS devices, giving businesses a mobile presence and enabling potential clients to listen to their expertise on-the-go.

The evolving digital landscape requires businesses to stay adaptable. AI Radio Bot's solution helps companies keep pace with changing trends. AI Radio Bot provides a way for companies to reach potential clients and highlight their expertise, expanding their marketing options.

Potential clients often don't have time to read multiple lengthy articles. However, especially while driving, they can tune in and listen to expert advice and insights through the business's own dedicated radio stream powered by AI Radio Bot - the online radio streaming service where innovation meets radio broadcasting.

