Constant Contact, Inc.: Constant Contact Acquires GURU Conference and Education Assets to Power the Next Era of Small Business Marketing

GURU Media Hub founder, Jay Schwedelson, to become a Constant Contact Brand Ambassador

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact, an all-in-one digital marketing platform used by thousands of small businesses and nonprofits, today announced it has acquired select education and event assets from GURU Media Hub, expanding its leadership in practical, results-driven marketing education and community.

The transaction includes GURU Conference, the world's largest virtual email marketing event, SubjectLine.com, an industry-leading subject line rating and testing platform, and Certified GURU, a fast-growing marketing education and certification program trusted by marketers worldwide. These assets will integrate into the Constant Contact ecosystem, extending their reach while continuing to serve marketers with real-world insights and data-driven strategies.

Known for its high-energy programming, GURU Conference has become a destination for marketers focused on results. By bringing these event and education assets into its ecosystem, Constant Contact strengthens its ability to pair powerful marketing tools with actionable guidance that helps small businesses execute with confidence and a sense of community.

As part of the transaction, GURU Media Hub founder Jay Schwedelson will become a Constant Contact Brand Ambassador. In this role, Schwedelson will continue to lead the creative vision and operation of GURU Conference and collaborate with Constant Contact on content, education, and engagement initiatives designed to help small businesses improve marketing performance across channels.

"At Constant Contact, we are dedicated to helping our customers tell their story and connect with their audiences," said Frank Vella, CEO of Constant Contact. "Bringing these GURU Media Hub assets into the fold allows us to pair our powerful marketing tools with the world-class education and community that Jay has built. This acquisition supports our mission to provide small businesses with the growth tools they need to simplify their marketing efforts."

"This isn't about adding more noise to the marketing world-it's about scaling what actually works," said Jay Schwedelson, founder of GURU Media Hub. "Constant Contact has long been best-in-class at serving small businesses, and they deeply understand what SMBs need to succeed. GURU Conference was built to deliver clear, practical guidance marketers can use immediately, and partnering with Constant Contact allows us to expand the reach and impact of that mission at a global scale."

GURU Media Hub will continue operating independently, with Jay Schwedelson leading its ongoing growth and creative direction.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that simplifies how small businesses and nonprofits connect with customers and grow their brand. With tools for email, social, events and more, Constant Contact helps businesses be seen and build lasting customer relationships. Learn more at constantcontact.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1723105/ctct_ripple_logo_horizontal_blue_orange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/constant-contact-acquires-guru-conference-and-education-assets-to-power-the-next-era-of-small-business-marketing-302661182.html