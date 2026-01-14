Anzeige
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
14.01.2026 23:26 Uhr
Braintrust Tutors Approved as an Official Tutoring Provider in the State of Arkansas

Districts can leverage $1,500 per eligible student through the state's Literacy Tutoring Grant

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Braintrust Tutors has been officially approved by the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) as an authorized provider under the state's Literacy Tutoring Grant program.

"This approval reinforces what districts already know: high-dosage, teacher-led tutoring is one of the most effective ways to accelerate early literacy," said Jen Mendelsohn, CEO of Braintrust Tutors. "We're proud to partner with Arkansas districts to help them maximize state-funded resources and deliver measurable reading gains for those students who need it most."

As a DESE-approved provider, Braintrust Tutors is now eligible to accept Literacy Tutoring Grant funds on behalf of participating districts and schools. The program provides $1,500 per eligible K-3 student to support evidence-based literacy intervention for students who are at risk of reading difficulties, do not meet state benchmarks, or were retained in third grade.

Braintrust Tutors is a national provider of high-dosage, research-backed Reading and Math intervention for K-8 students. Services are delivered through structured small-group and one-to-one instruction grounded in the Science of Reading and led by certified educators.

Braintrust is fully integrated with Arkansas's ClassWallet platform, enabling districts to deploy grant funds efficiently while maintaining compliance with all DESE program requirements. Instructional models, progress monitoring, and reporting are aligned to Arkansas literacy priorities and state quality standards.

Inclusion on the DESE-approved tutoring list affirms Braintrust's ability to support districts with:

  • Certified teacher-led literacy intervention

  • High-dosage tutoring with high-quality instructional materials

  • Evidence-based instructional models

  • Ongoing progress monitoring and transparent data reporting

  • Scalable implementation aligned to state and federal expectations

  • Districts and schools can find Braintrust Tutors listed on the Arkansas DESE Tutoring Services webpage and may leverage Literacy Tutoring Grant funds through ClassWallet to expand access to high-quality literacy intervention statewide.

For parents looking for more information about how to advocate for their child at risk of not advancing to third grade under the Arkansas LEARNS act, visit our Parent Resources section of our website.

Curious about Braintrust's instructional model and implementation approach? Connect with us to learn more.

Contact us:

info@braintrusttutors.com
(833) 293-7347
braintrusttutors.com

SOURCE: Braintrust Tutors



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/braintrust-tutors-approved-as-an-official-tutoring-provider-in-the-state-of-arkansas-1127375

