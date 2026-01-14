BASE Foundation, headquartered in Switzerland, has been announced as the winner of the 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Energy category. The nonprofit organisation was recognised for its innovative approach to democratising access to clean, efficient cooling through its cooling-as-a-service (CaaS) model.

The pay-per-use, CaaS model eliminates upfront costs by enabling clients to pay only for cooling as a service, while the provider retains ownership and operational responsibility for equipment performance. This ensures high efficiency, reduced energy use, and minimal emissions through modular, repairable, and circular systems. By transforming the economics of cooling, BASE has created a new pathway for climate-friendly solutions in hospitals, schools, and small businesses in developing regions.

To date, the organisation's model has benefited over 160,000 people, saved more than 130 GWh of electricity annually, avoided 81,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, and created 2,500 green jobs. BASE partners with over 80 institutions worldwide to scale access to low-carbon, affordable cooling systems that serve both environmental and social goals.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, praised the organisation's work: "The Zayed Sustainability Prize champions solutions that make clean energy both practical and accessible. BASE Foundation's cooling-as-a-service model is helping businesses and communities access sustainable cooling without the financial barriers of traditional systems. Their approach is creating pathways to shared prosperity, sustainable growth, and long-term resilience."

Daniel Magallón, Managing Director of BASE Foundation, said: "Winning the Zayed Sustainability Prize is an inspiring recognition for BASE and our partners worldwide. The Prize's acknowledgement of initiatives that prove financial returns and positive environmental impact can go hand in hand is deeply meaningful, reinforcing our belief that market transformation is key to lasting change. This honour strengthens our resolve to scale the cooling-as-a-service model globally, empowering communities with cleaner energy, supporting local economies, and making sustainable, low-carbon solutions accessible to all."

The US $1 million Prize fund will enable BASE Foundation to accelerate the expansion of its CaaS model across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The organisation will train more than 100 local technicians, SMEs, and energy service companies and develop regional CaaS toolkits tailored to Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East. It plans to launch pilots in five new countries, extend open-access performance monitoring systems, and introduce energy storage and smart management tools. These efforts aim to reach over 500,000 new end-users, deploy 10,000 metric tonnes of efficient cooling capacity, and expand affordable, low-carbon solutions across sectors including healthcare, agriculture, and telecom infrastructure.

Each year, the Prize rewards organisations and high schools for their groundbreaking solutions to global challenges. Over the past 18 years, through its 128 winners, the Prize has positively impacted over 400 million lives worldwide. By recognising these innovators, the Zayed Sustainability Prize inspires countless others to amplify their efforts and create a ripple effect of positive change.

