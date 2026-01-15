Braintrust Tutors Approved as an Official K-5 Literacy Tutoring Provider for the State of Louisiana

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Braintrust Tutors ( Braintrust ), a national leader in structured, evidence-based Tier II/Tier III academic intervention, is proud to announce its official approval as a K-5 Literacy Tutoring Provider in the State of Louisiana under the Accelerate: High-Dosage Tutoring initiative. This approval positions Braintrust to support school districts statewide in meeting the requirements of Act 771 , which mandates school-day embedded literacy tutoring for K-5 students performing below proficiency.

Braintrust Tutors appears in the Louisiana Department of Education's 2025-2026 Accelerate High-Dosage Tutoring Vendor Guide as an approved provider delivering hybrid, small-group structured literacy tutoring for up to 25,000 students statewide, aligned with Tier 1 instruction and the Science of Reading. Braintrust Tutors' placement on the approved vendor list confirms that the organization satisfies all state quality, instructional, staffing, and compliance criteria for literacy tutoring providers.

It's important to note that schools can amend their current plans and supporting budgets if current providers are not delivering results.

Braintrust's program is explicitly designed to support districts in meeting these requirements through:

Science-of-Reading-aligned small-group tutoring

Robust data reporting for district and state submissions

Coherence with Tier II and Tier III intervention frameworks

Materials aligned with Louisiana's HQIM list and LDOE guidance

Following Braintrust Tutors' approval, Louisiana's LDOE Tutoring Strategy Team established next steps for collaboration, including onboarding and future coordination calls with the state's Tutoring Strategy Specialists. This new statewide partnership enables Braintrust Tutors to contribute to Louisiana's accelerated literacy goals and support districts by being written into strategic plans as they restructure the school day to provide mandated tutoring under Act 771.

Braintrust Tutors is currently scheduling statewide onboarding calls with Louisiana district and school leaders. Districts, principals, curriculum directors, and MTSS/Intervention teams are encouraged to schedule a consultation to:

Learn more about Braintrust's Louisiana-aligned literacy model

Review implementation plans and strategic planning for Act 771 compliance

Map tutoring cycles to district schedules

Explore school-day embedded tutoring logistics

Discuss technology support and solutions for schools in rural settings

Discuss data collection, reporting, and funding alignment

