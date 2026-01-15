Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
ACCESS Newswire
15.01.2026 00:26 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Braintrust Tutors Approved as Statewide Provider of Academic Intervention in Mississippi

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Braintrust Tutors (Braintrust), a national leader in high-dosage, evidence-based Tier II/Tier III academic intervention, announced today that it has been officially approved by the Mississippi State Board of Education to join the state's Pre-Approved Mississippi Provider List for English Language Arts and Mathematics Academic Interventions. This approval marks a significant milestone in Braintrust's mission to ensure every child receives the structured, research-based support they need to become confident, independent learners for a lifetime.

Partnering with State Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans and his team is a powerful opportunity to help ensure Mississippi remains a national leader in literacy growth. While there is still significant work ahead, we're inspired by the state's mission and ready to support the continued progress.

Braintrust academic interventions are ESSA-certified, hold a National Student Support Accelerator (NSSA) Design Badge, and are designed in collaboration with leading experts in structured literacy, the Science of Reading, and the Science of Math. Braintrust Tutors is a national provider supporting more than 100 districts across 21+ states, including New York City Public Schools, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, LAUSD, and the District of Columbia. Through tailored implementation models, certified educators, rigorous diagnostics, and a sophisticated data and reporting platform, Braintrust delivers measurable student growth and meaningful transparency for schools, districts, and families.

The approval follows a comprehensive review by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). In its confirmation letter, the Department noted that Braintrust Tutors will be added to the list of approved providers available to districts statewide, opening new pathways for schools to deliver high-impact, Tier II and Tier III academic intervention for students across Mississippi.

Mississippi's Investment in Student Success

With this approval, Mississippi districts can now procure Braintrust Tutors directly to support students requiring Tier II and Tier III interventions in reading and math. The partnership aligns with statewide priorities to accelerate student learning, strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy skills, and expand access to effective academic recovery strategies.

"Mississippi has invested time leaning into the Science of Reading and making gains," said Jen Mendelsohn, Co-Founder and CEO of Braintrust Tutors. "We are excited to sustain that legacy by providing schools with turnkey programs designed specifically to close skill gaps, build confidence, and strengthen achievement at scale."

If you'd like to learn more about Braintrust Programs and our methodology, take a moment to watch this overview!

Contact us:

info@braintrusttutors.com
(833) 293-7347
braintrusttutors.com

SOURCE: Braintrust Tutors



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/braintrust-tutors-approved-as-statewide-provider-of-academic-intervention-in-mississippi-1127386

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
