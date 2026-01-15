Bodrum Anatolian High School, located in Türkiye, has been named the winner of the 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Global High Schools Europe Central Asia category. The school was recognised for its innovative wildfire prevention system that uses drones and solar energy to detect and respond to fires.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260114281577/en/

2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony (Photo: AETOSWire)

The project, known as 'IYTIMS' (Intelligent Youth Technology for Integrated Monitoring System), will deploy drones equipped with thermal sensors to identify fire risks and release boron-based fire-suppressing capsules-all powered by solar energy. Students will design and operate the system as part of their STEM curriculum to address the growing threat of wildfires in Türkiye.

The project will protect approximately 1,200 hectares of land, avoid around 20,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, generate about 50,000 kWh of solar power, and train nearly 1,500 students in STEM and AI skills.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, praised the school's innovation: "The Zayed Sustainability Prize honours youth who turn creativity into action. Bodrum Anatolian High School's wildfire prevention project demonstrates how innovation and collaboration can protect both people and the environment. It is a testament to what young minds can achieve when guided by purpose and possibility."

Berrin Ipek, Principal of Bodrum Anatolian High School, said: "Winning the Zayed Sustainability Prize is not just an award for Bodrum Anatolian High School, but a recognition of our students' dreams and determination. This achievement is a testament to their commitment to building a more sustainable future. Together we will continue to work with hope and inspiration for a better world."

The US $150,000 award will enable the school to enhance its drone systems, expand solar capacity, and conduct regional awareness campaigns to prevent wildfires through education and technology.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize honours organisations and high schools driving impactful and innovative solutions across the categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools. Since its inception, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of over 400 million people worldwide, carrying forward the visionary legacy of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Since 2013, the Prize has awarded 68 high schools under its Global High Schools category from countries in the following regions: The Americas, Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East North Africa, Europe Central Asia, South Asia, and East Asia Pacific. To date, the Prize's Global High Schools winners have impacted the lives of over 56,599 students and 480,660 people in their wider communities.

Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260114281577/en/

Contacts:

Thomas Hagan

thomas.hagan@panterra.global