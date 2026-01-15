Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 04:24 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DMEGC Solar's Lightweight Modules Complete 4.3MW Rooftop Project

JINHUA, China, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar recently commissioned a 4.3MW commercial and industrial rooftop project using its lightweight modules at a major engineering vehicle equipment company in Hangzhou, China. The project is expected to generate approximately 4.82 million kWh of clean electricity annually.

DMEGC Solar's Lightweight Modules Complete 4.3MW Rooftop Project

Utilizing DMEGC's independently developed lightweight photovoltaic modules, this project not only provides the enterprise with cost-effective green power but also sets a benchmark for the large-scale application of distributed photovoltaics on lightweight structural rooftops. It offers an innovative model for the green and low-carbon transformation of the industrial sector.

A significant challenge for many industrial plants is their color steel tile roofs, which often have limited load-bearing capacity and structural strength. Installing heavier traditional PV modules and mounting structures typically requires costly roof reinforcement, leaving many otherwise suitable rooftop resources unused.

Compared to traditional modules of the same size, this lightweight product reduces weight by 44%, perfectly aligning with the load limits of color steel tile roofs. The modules feature a classic standardized design for external dimensions and mounting interfaces, compatible with traditional racking structures, ensuring easy installation and high reliability. Furthermore, key areas of the module incorporate reinforced load-bearing design, reducing weight without compromising wind load resistance, thus guaranteeing long-term project reliability.

The project operates on a "self-consumption, surplus to grid" model, maximizing the value of green power. The generated electricity is prioritized for on-site production use, directly offsetting grid consumption. It is projected to save the owner over 3.2 million RMB in electricity costs annually, becoming a significant "green asset" for the enterprise. Surplus electricity fed into the grid generates additional revenue.

By providing 4.82 million kWh of clean electricity yearly, the project is equivalent to saving approximately 1,446 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 2,752 tons annually. This carbon sequestration effect is comparable to planting over 107,000 trees, powerfully assisting the manufacturing enterprise in achieving its carbon neutrality goals and enhancing its green brand image and international market competitiveness.

Among the world's top ten PV module manufacturers, DMEGC Solar is renowned for its diverse and differentiated product portfolio. Currently, its Infinity RT series modules lead the industry in conversion efficiency. The company also boasts a rich product line including full black modules, anti-dust accumulation modules, anti-glare modules, Agri-PV modules, and lightweight modules.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862304/DMEGC_Solar_s_Lightweight_Modules_Complete_4_3MW_Rooftop_Project.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solars-lightweight-modules-complete-4-3mw-rooftop-project-302661848.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.