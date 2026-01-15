HTX Hot Listings Weekly Recap (Jan 5-11): Binance Life and ZKP Lead the Rally as First-Mover Advantage Continues to Shine

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The cryptocurrency market remains range-bound amidst the interplay of macro uncertainty and gradually recovering sentiment at the start of 2026. Against a backdrop of relatively modest market-wide gains, several sector-specific assets listed on HTX posted notable weekly advances between January 5 and January 11, led by the BSC-based Chinese memecoin project Binance Life and the privacy-focused protocol ZKP. Global leading exchange HTX once again demonstrated its explosive potential for listing assets in their early stages by identifying strong narratives early.

DeFi and Privacy Take the Lead: FXS Rebounds Strongly as ZKP Drives Narrative Expansion

This week, privacy and DeFi infrastructure emerged as the strongest-performing sectors. Privacy tokens ZKP and XMR advanced in tandem, as the narrative around financial privacy continued to gain momentum, making it one of the few segments showing a clear directional trend.

FXS (Frax Finance) : +110%, topping the weekly leaderboard. Frax Finance is a DeFi protocol offering three core products, FRAX, FPI, and frxETH, designed for yield generation, liquidity provision, and staking within the DeFi ecosystem.

: +110%, topping the weekly leaderboard. Frax Finance is a DeFi protocol offering three core products, FRAX, FPI, and frxETH, designed for yield generation, liquidity provision, and staking within the DeFi ecosystem. ZKP (zkPass) : +90%. As a leading project in the privacy computing space, zkPass leverages the zero-knowledge proof technology to address identity verification challenges in Web3. HTX's early listing enabled users to fully capture the inflection point as the privacy narrative shifted from stagnation to renewed growth.

: +90%. As a leading project in the privacy computing space, zkPass leverages the zero-knowledge proof technology to address identity verification challenges in Web3. HTX's early listing enabled users to fully capture the inflection point as the privacy narrative shifted from stagnation to renewed growth. XMR (Monero) : +36%. As a long-established privacy asset, XMP's steady appreciation reinforces the market's renewed focus on financial privacy. Capital flows are shifting from isolated speculation toward sector-wide revaluation.

BSC-Based Chinese Memecoins: Binance Life Breaks Out and Early Positioning Pays Off

Within the memecoin segment, Binance Life emerged as the clear standout this week. As activity on the BSC ecosystem recovered and Chinese-language meme narratives gained traction, capital increasingly flowed toward assets with early community recognition and strong cultural resonance.

Notably, HTX was among the first platforms to list and support Binance Life, identifying its viral potential and providing liquidity at an early stage.

Binance Life : +63%. Unlike traditional animal-themed memecoins, Binance Life, deeply rooted in the Chinese crypto community culture, originated from shared experiences around life in the crypto industry. The token has a strong community cohesion in the BSC ecosystem.

Building on this momentum, HTX has initially launched several popular Chinese memecoins on BSC, including " ?????((Wo Ta Ma Lai Le)) ", " ??K?(Ren Sheng K Xian) ", and " ??(Lao Zi) ". The platform has also introduced isolated-margin trading for select pairs, ?????/USDT (10X) and ??/USDT (10X), further strengthening support for the narratives in the BSC ecosystem.

To reward community participation, HTX has simultaneously rolled out a Chinese Asset campaign , running through January 19, with a total prize pool of up to $200,000.

Moreover, B (BUILDon) gained 28%, further confirming structural opportunities within the BSC memecoin sector. Meanwhile, Solana-based memecoins remained active, with CHILLGUY (Just a Chill Guy) rising 33%. These assets offer HTX users diversified exposure across ecosystems.

AI Sector: Narrative Persists as Capital Becomes More Selective

The AI sector could remain one of the defining long-term narratives for 2026. This week, AI-related assets continued a consolidation-driven recovery, with speculative fervor cooling and capital increasingly favoring projects featuring clearer positioning and real-world applicability.

ARC (AI Rig Complex) : +42%. Positioned as an "AI + Memecoin" hybrid within the Solana ecosystem, ARC attracted attention through its cross-narrative appeal. The project is a basic AI infrastructure built on RIG, a Rust-based LLM framework designed for AI agent development.

: +42%. Positioned as an "AI + Memecoin" hybrid within the Solana ecosystem, ARC attracted attention through its cross-narrative appeal. The project is a basic AI infrastructure built on RIG, a Rust-based LLM framework designed for AI agent development. AIC (AI Companions) : +53%. AI Companions aims to integrate AI, VR/AR, and blockchain technologies to create personalized digital companions, offering immersive virtual interaction experiences.

: +53%. AI Companions aims to integrate AI, VR/AR, and blockchain technologies to create personalized digital companions, offering immersive virtual interaction experiences. RENDER (Render Token) : +23%. Render is a relatively mature AI infrastructure project, with its token demonstrating more stable price movement. The protocol operates as a decentralized GPU rendering network built on Ethereum.

Initial Listings Become a Source of Return "Certainty" in Volatile Markets

Looking ahead, HTX will continue to rely on forward-looking, multi-sector trend analysis to identify and support high-potential assets. As market structure evolves, the value of early positioning is once again being validated.

