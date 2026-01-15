Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
15.01.2026 06:06 Uhr
Docquity Launches Engage, an AI and Insights-Powered HCP Intelligence Engine for the Life Sciences Industry

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docquity, a leading health tech company in Asia, today announced the launch of Docquity Engage, an AI and Insights-powered market intelligence engine designed to help life sciences companies better understand and optimize engagements with healthcare professional (HCP) audiences.

Backed by real-world insights from Docquity's network of more than 500,000 verified doctors across Asia, Docquity Engage provides pharmaceutical brand and field teams with real-time visibility into HCP behaviors and preferences, supported by AI-assisted recommendations to enable more effective and measurable campaigns. The launch builds on Docquity's ongoing partnerships with leading life sciences companies that leverage data science to improve HCP engagement.

"Life sciences teams today maintain high levels of online and offline engagement with their HCP audiences, making it increasingly challenging to determine which activities are truly resonating and driving impact," said Michael Clarin, Head of Life Sciences Insights at Docquity. "Engage is designed to help life sciences companies move beyond volume, frequency and activity-based metrics by providing a compliant, automated intelligence engine that integrates HCP insights with clients' customer relationship management (CRM) systems to analyze the context behind audience interactions, enable more targeted and timely outreach at scale and drive tangible ROI per HCP engagement."

Engage has already been deployed in the Philippines with a multinational life sciences company, marking the engine's first commercial deployment in a live production environment.

"The launch of Engage marks an important milestone for Docquity, as we continue to develop technology that helps healthcare professionals access the right knowledge and resources to make more informed decisions in their daily practice," said Amit Vithal, Co-Founder and Chief of Growth at Docquity. "Through its initial deployment, we have seen Docquity Engage support up to an 80% reduction in cost per HCP touchpoint - demonstrable early results that are informing how we continue to refine the engine and build productized adaptors for life sciences CRM platforms."

About Docquity Engage

Docquity Engage is an AI and insights-powered market intelligence engine designed to help life sciences companies make personalized, compliant engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs) the new standard. By combining real-world insights from Docquity's leading HCP network with enterprise systems within life sciences organizations, Engage enables the industry to move beyond activity-based metrics and gain clearer, automated visibility into engagement effectiveness across channels, backed by audience behavior and prescription intent.

The engine adopts four core mechanisms:

  • Engage Compass: A dynamic segmentation engine that builds unified 360-degree HCP profiles using machine learning and rule-based logic, creating actionable segments for AI-assisted campaigns
  • Engage Signal: An engagement command center that tracks omnichannel activity in real-time, quantifying true reach and frequency, to produce behavioral-based campaign recommendations at the HCP level
  • Engage Dialog: A frontline execution tool that supports field teams by identifying the optimal HCP, channel and timing for each engagement, supported by personalized and compliant messaging scripts
  • Engage Impact(currently in beta): An attribution module that connects engagement activities with measurable outcomes, including behavioral change indicators and intent-based signals, to support more informed campaigns

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/docquity-launches-engage-an-ai-and-insights-powered-hcp-intelligence-engine-for-the-life-sciences-industry-302661037.html

