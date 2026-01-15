Anzeige
15.01.2026 07:06 Uhr
ChainUp Recognized Among Singapore's Top Fintech Companies 2026 by Statista and Tech in Asia

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainUp, a global leader in digital asset technology, has earned a spot on the inaugural Singapore's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list. This prestigious ranking is a first-time collaboration between Tech in Asia, the region's top tech media outlet, and Statista, a world-renowned data provider.

Together, they analyzed over 500 firms to identify the innovators truly changing how finance works in Singapore. ChainUp was recognized in the Digital Assets category, underscoring the company's sustained growth and the technical reliability of its infrastructure in an increasingly complex market.

As Singapore's fintech market prioritizes quality over hype, this award marks a major shift: digital assets are moving past speculation to become a vital part of institutional finance.

"Being recognized by Tech in Asia and Statista reflects the deepening maturity of the industry as it moves beyond hype toward high-performance, compliant utility," said Sailor Zhong, Founder and CEO of ChainUp. "This award validates our role as a key architect in the region's Fintech economy, providing the secure and scalable rails that allow traditional and digital finance to converge with confidence."

The ranking was determined through a rigorous evaluation of key performance indicators such as growth, market presence and innovation. As a definitive benchmark for operational excellence, the 2026 list recognizes ChainUp alongside prominent industry leaders including Crypto.com, Aspire, and Airwallex.

About ChainUp

ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from Web3 companies to established financial institutions.

ChainUp's comprehensive suite of solutions includes crypto exchange solutions, liquidity technology, white label MPC wallet, KYT crypto tracing analytics tool, asset tokenization, crypto asset management, and Web3 infrastructure such as mining, staking, and blockchain APIs. For more information, visit: https://www.chainup.com/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chainup-recognized-among-singapores-top-fintech-companies-2026-by-statista-and-tech-in-asia-302661865.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
