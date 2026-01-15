Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
15.01.2026 07:18 Uhr
Varon oxygen concentrator: Varon Supports Respiratory Health with Home and Portable Oxygen Concentrators This Winter

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter intensifies across the UK, respiratory health remains a top concern for individuals managing chronic lung conditions. Varon, a leading provider of oxygen therapy equipment, emphasizes the benefits of home and portable oxygen concentrators in supporting daily wellbeing and mobility for patients with respiratory challenges.

Varon Oxygen Concentrator

With conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary fibrosis, and other lung disorders on the rise, healthcare professionals increasingly recommend oxygen therapy as a key component of long-term care. Modern oxygen concentrators from Varon deliver consistent oxygen levels, helping improve sleep, energy, and overall quality of life.

Winter Health Tips for Respiratory Wellness

During colder months, maintaining hydration, keeping indoor air clean, and staying active can help support lung health. Regularly using your oxygen concentrator and avoiding exposure to cold drafts or respiratory irritants can also make daily life more comfortable and reduce the risk of complications.

Innovative Oxygen Solutions for Home and Travel

Varon's product line features a range of devices designed to meet diverse patient needs:

  • VP-2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator - Lightweight with adjustable 1-6 settings. From 1-5 setting, Smart Inhalation Mode delivers oxygen only when inhalation is detected, conserving power while providing precise support. At 6 setting, Ultra Pulse Mode delivers oxygen at a rapid, fixed frequency for higher demands.
  • VP-6 Continuous Portable Oxygen Concentrator - Offers adjustable continuous flow from 1-6 liters per minute, providing up to 90% oxygen concentration for users requiring consistent support.
  • Serene 5 FDA Approved Home Oxygen Concentrator - Medical-grade oxygen at 93% ±3% concentration, adjustable 0.5-5L/min, featuring nebulizer function, humidification, low-noise operation, LCD display, and universal wheels.

Winter Sale - Limited Time Offers

To support new and existing users this winter, Varon is offering:

  • 20% off sitewide
  • 30% off on top three models: VP-2, VP-6, and Serene 5 FDA Approved Oxygen Concentrator

These Winter Sale provides an opportunity to access essential oxygen solutions at a reduced cost while maintaining focus on respiratory health and daily wellbeing.

About Varon

Varon is committed to enhancing patient quality of life through innovative oxygen therapy systems for home and portable use. Combining advanced technology with practical design, Varon delivers reliable, effective oxygen solutions for users across the UK.

Media Contact:
Varon
Email: support@varoninc.uk
Website: https://varoninc.uk/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660036/varon_oxygen_concentrator_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/varon-supports-respiratory-health-with-home-and-portable-oxygen-concentrators-this-winter-302662033.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
