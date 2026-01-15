SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2026 - The M7 World Championship (M7) will soar to new heights in a historic partnership with Red Bull! This milestone marks the world's leading energy drink brand's first collaboration with the M Series-Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB)'s flagship tournament. As the Official Energy Drink of M7, the partnership between international video game company, MOONTON Games, and Red Bull (product of Europe), aims to energise the MLBB Esports experience for the game's global fanbase. The collaboration will deliver entertainment experiences and activations headlined by live performances and dedicated gaming zones.
Beyond the stage, Red Bull will bring the M7 to life with a dedicated Gaming Ground. Designed to energise the MLBB Esports experience, the space will immerse fans in interactive competitions and exclusive activations. At the heart of the activation is the exclusive Red Bull Energy Zone, open to athletes, VIPs, and select fans. Attendees can enjoy high-energy breakdancing performances by Miyu, Zeem Ahmad & Mr. Liberty. They can also refuel at the Red Bull Bar which will serve its signature energy drinks alongside playful twists on cocktails and mocktails.
The Energy Zone is complemented by the Entertainment Area, featuring the main attraction-a Red Bull Event Car. Live DJ performances will fill the space with music, creating an immersive backdrop for fans to soak in the excitement of the M7. The experience continues into the Gaming Zone, designed to replicate the atmosphere of professional tournaments. Fans can compete, win prizes, and experience the intensity of a live competition, while a dedicated viewing lounge offers a space catch all the M7 action.
Driving MLBB's industry leadership
MLBB Esports continues to set the benchmark for the global esports industry. The M6 demonstrated the commercial power of MLBB Esports by generating ~$135 million (€ 115 million) in brand value for partners, according to Shikenso Analytics. The tournament also emerged as the M Series' most-watched edition with 86.5 million HW, according to Esports Charts.
MLBB Esports has continued to assert its industry leadership in 2025. At the 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC), it emerged as the event's most-watched title with over 50 million HW. This figure amounted to over 16% of total viewership across all 25 disciplines at the world's largest multi-title esports event. The MLBB Mid Season Cup also made history by becoming the first tournament in EWC history to surpass 3 million Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV), according to Esports Charts.
About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the most popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games worldwide that brings communities together through teamwork and strategy. With over 1.5 billion installations and 110 million active monthly users, the award-winning game is among the top 10 most played in over 80 countries. With an extensive reach across the Asia Pacific region, the multiplayer is available in 139 countries with an expansive global esports presence.
About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports
Established in 2017, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports serves as a platform for players to pursue their dreams of becoming esports athletes and illuminate opportunities within the international esports ecosystem. MLBB Esports has since expanded to multiple leagues, including the MPL series hosted in Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Latin America; MPL is the first esports event series to surpass 1 billion hours of watch time globally.
MOONTON Games
Established in 2014, MOONTON Games is a global video game company dedicated to gaming development, publication, and esports. With more than 2,000 employees worldwide, the company operates offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Latin America, and China. It has successfully launched several high-profile mobile games globally and has built long-term relationships with governments and esports organizations in more than 30 countries around the world. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is its current star game and the leading mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game worldwide. For more information, visit https://en.moonton.com.
