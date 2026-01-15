Activation of an additional entry fee of €10 M

Extension of the license agreement to 25 states in the western United States

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces a further extension of its licensing agreement in the United States with its partner Hoffmann Green USA, signed in July 2024, resulting in the exercise of an option for an additional entry fee of €10 million.

Hoffmann Green USA has renewed its confidence in Hoffmann Green, convinced by the performance of the company's 0% clinker cements and the growing appeal of this innovative technology in the US construction market. In this context, the American partner has decided to extend its licensing rights to 25 states in the western United States. This decision, reinforced by the recent ASTM C1157 certification, the US benchmark standard for innovative cements based on strict strength and durability criteria, confirms the industrial and commercial relevance of its technology in the North American market.

In return for the industrial and technological transfer and the exclusivity granted in these new territories, this extension gives rise to an additional entry fee of €10 million, which is added to the €10 million entry fee corresponding to the previous option exercises in Eastern states. As a reminder, the license agreement also provides for the payment of fixed and variable annual royalties, calculated based on the revenue generated by the sale of Hoffmann Green cement in the countries concerned. In addition, Hoffmann Green USA has the option to sublicense Hoffmann units in these new territories, representing an additional growth driver for Hoffmann Green. Discussions are underway with several potential sublicensees.

To support the implementation of its solutions in the US market, Hoffmann Green is continuing its certification work, particularly to obtain AC 529, the second benchmark certification in the United States for superstructure applications. This certification allows H-UKR to be included in the ACI 318 (American Concrete Institute) standard, the reference code for the design and safety of concrete structures in the United States. Equivalent to the ATec Superstructure assessment recently obtained by the Company in France, obtaining AC 529 certification will trigger the payment of entry fees by the partner.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "The extension of our partnership with Hoffmann Green USA marks a new milestone in our deployment strategy in the United States. The strength and performance of our technology reinforce our partner's confidence and create the conditions for expanding our collaboration in the US."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

