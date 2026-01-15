Castrol proudly presents: Drive Me To The Moon

Castrol unveils a new documentary in collaboration with Lunar Outpost: a worldwide premiere at Space Center Houston

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castrol has unveiled Drive Me to the Moon, a fascinating 'edutainment' documentary created in collaboration with Colorado-based Lunar Outpost, a leader in planetary mobility and in-space infrastructure. The film provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the engineering and ingenuity required for next-generation mobility on the Moon.

The film marks the culmination of a three-year collaboration between Castrol and Lunar Outpost on Lunar Voyage 1 (LV1), which delivered the first-ever commercial rover to the Moon and the first rover to reach the lunar South Pole. As part of this collaboration, Castrol provided expertise and technical input into Lunar Outpost's state-of-the-art Mission Control centre in Colorado - the facility from which LV1 was monitored and operated. Castrol also supplied specialist space-grade lubricants for MIT Media Lab's AstroAnt, a payload on the rover.

Drive Me to the Moon follows LV1 from testing to touchdown, revealing the precision, endurance, and collaboration required for success in one of the most unforgiving environments in our solar system. Combining interviews with Lunar Outpost, former NASA and ESA specialists, and Castrol's technical experts, the film shows how the collaboration between science and industry is redefining what's possible in space.

The project extends Castrol's work in space since the 1960s. Castrol's space-grade lubricants have been used in many NASA landmark operations: from the Apollo missions and Mars Rovers to the Space Shuttle programme, International Space Station and Hubble telescope. Everything Castrol does in space goes into everything we do here on Earth. We apply the same rigour, ethos, and expertise, no matter where we operate.

The documentary premieres at a defining moment for lunar exploration - NASA's Artemis programme, aiming to return astronauts to the Moon for the first time in over 50 years.

The premiere at Space Center Houston's Space Auditorium was hosted by former NASA Chief of Staff, Gabe Sherman, in the presence of eminent guests from across the global space and engineering communities. After the screening, a Q&A panel explored the making of the film, the challenges of lunar engineering, and the future of commercial space exploration, featuring:

Chris Lockett, Senior Vice President, Electrification and Technology, Castrol

AJ Gemer, Co-founder and CTO, Lunar Outpost

Rod Pyle, author and editor-in-chief, Ad Astra magazine

Anita Sengupta, CEO Hydroplane

Chris Lockett, Senior Vice President, Electrification and Technology, Castrol, said: "Drive Me to the Moon tells the story of pushing limits and testing technology where nothing can be taken for granted. This work reflects our ethos - the same precision and innovation required in space helps to guide our advances on Earth, from electric mobility to industrial systems and beyond."

Fabiana Neves, Vice President, Castrol Americas, said: "This film shines a light on what happens when imagination and innovation meet. Castrol's work with Lunar Outpost reflects the pioneering spirit that drives everything we do - pushing boundaries to create technologies that perform, whether in deep space or in everyday life. Hosting this premiere in Houston, a city built on space exploration, couldn't be more fitting."

Joe Kane, Founder and Creative Director at Polar Media, which produced the film, said: "Drive Me to the Moon goes beyond the rocket launch to reveal the real story behind human endeavour. From the Lunar Outpost team to Castrol engineers, we all share the same drive to push boundaries. The film offers an authentic, behind-the-scenes insight, and a glimpse into the technology and expertise that make it all possible, presented in a way that's both educational and entertaining."

Justin Cyrus, CEO, Lunar Outpost, said: "Working with Castrol has been instrumental in advancing our Mission Control and preparing for what comes next in lunar exploration. Drive Me to the Moon celebrates the people, partnerships and perseverance helping return humanity to the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years. Together, we're laying the foundation for a permanent human presence - and the future of living and working beyond Earth."

For Castrol, the documentary reflects the ongoing mission to test technology at the limits of performance - on the Moon and on Earth. Available to watch on our YouTube in February 2026. Watch the trailer here.

Castrol has worked in space for seven decades, ever since NASA's historic Apollo Missions, providing mission-critical space-grade lubricants.

Bp's Consortium lab membership (CLM) has been extended to Castrol to help play a leading role in fulfilling the MediaLabs mission to create transformative technologies, experiences, and systems that enable people to reimagine and redesign their lives.

About Castrol

Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants, coolants, and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea, and in space for over 125 years.

Castrol is part of the bp group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial, and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognised globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology. For more information, please visit: castrol.com

About Lunar Outpost

Lunar Outpost is a leader in planetary mobility and in-space infrastructure, developing advanced robotic systems for extreme environments. From enabling the first commercial rover on the Moon to supporting NASA's Lunar Terrain Vehicle project, Lunar Outpost is leading the way toward sustainable lunar infrastructure and a cislunar economy. With multiple missions fully contracted, the company is helping shape the future of space as an extension of the global economy. For more information, visit lunaroutpost.com.

