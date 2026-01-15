Vault Ventures Plc - Strategic Update: Vault Announces Entry into Post-Quantum Security Infrastructure

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

15/01/2026

Vault Ventures PLC

Strategic Update: Vault Announces Entry into Post-Quantum Security Infrastructure

Vault Ventures PLC(the "Company" or "Vault") announces its entry into post-quantum security infrastructure, with an initial emphasis on post-quantum encryption at the application layer.

Highlights

· Vault announces entry into post-quantum security infrastructure, reflecting its focus on long-term, foundational digital systems



· Initial emphasis on post-quantum encryption at the application layer, rather than quantum hardware or theoretical research



· Strategic relevance to high-trust and regulated environments where long-term data security is critical, including legal and professional services, financial services and other regulated industries.



· Approach aligned with Vault's platform strategy of selective investment, incubation and long-term ownership

This strategic development is aligned with Vault's established positioning as a builder and owner of foundational digital infrastructure and systems designed to operate over long time horizons, particularly within high-trust and regulated environments. The Company's focus remains on identifying structural shifts in technology early and developing assets that become critical as those shifts move from theory into practical deployment.

Post-quantum encryption as a structural requirement

Advances in quantum computing are widely expected, over time, to compromise many of the cryptographic standards currently relied upon to secure digital communications, data storage and transaction systems.

As a result, the transition to post-quantum encryption - cryptographic methods designed to remain secure against both classical and quantum-enabled attacks - is increasingly regarded as an inevitable evolution of digital security rather than a speculative future risk.

Vault believes that post-quantum encryption will become a core component of secure digital infrastructure as organisations prepare for future computing capabilities while continuing to safeguard long-lived data today.

Relevance to high-trust and regulated environments

The Company considers post-quantum encryption to be of particular importance in high-trust and regulated environments where security failures may result in material legal, regulatory or systemic consequences. In sectors such as legal and professional services, regulated industries, financial services and capital markets, and enterprise and government-adjacent systems, data and communications are often required to remain secure over extended periods, irrespective of future advances in computing capability.

Vault believes that post-quantum encryption will become a foundational requirement for maintaining trust, compliance and data integrity across these environments as cryptographic standards evolve.

Vault's focus on the application layer

Vault is not seeking exposure to quantum hardware development or theoretical research. Instead, the Company is focused on the application layer: technologies that embed post-quantum cryptographic capability into practical, deployable systems that organisations can adopt within existing operational and regulatory frameworks.

This approach reflects Vault's broader strategy of combining deep engagement with enabling technologies alongside a clear emphasis on real-world implementation and commercially relevant use cases. In this context, the Company intends to prioritise investments in technologies and businesses where post-quantum encryption can act as a multiplier, enhancing the resilience, longevity and value of underlying systems and platforms.

Investment Approach

Consistent with its platform strategy, Vault intends to pursue selective investment and incubation opportunities that reflect both conviction in post-quantum encryption as foundational infrastructure and belief in the long-term value of businesses applying this technology within critical, regulated and high-trust environments.

The Company's approach remains disciplined and ownership-oriented, with a focus on building assets designed to compound value over time through investment in both foundational technologies and the highest-value applications of those technologies.

Chairman statement

Brian Stockbridge, Chairman of Vault Ventures PLC, commented:

"The post-quantum security landscape sits at the intersection of advanced technology and real-world deployment, where progress is driven through collaboration with industry partners and the integration of cryptographic capability into practical, large-scale solutions. As awareness of the long-term implications of quantum computing continues to grow, the focus is increasingly on delivering systems that can be adopted within existing commercial and regulatory environments.

Vault has an opportunity to establish itself as a credible and innovative participant in this evolving market. The Company's underlying platform, balance sheet strength and systems-led approach provide resilience as we pursue this strategy and position us to work alongside partners across the UK and beyond as the post-quantum security ecosystem develops."

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

Vault Ventures Plc Brian Stockbridge Chairman Investor Hub Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd AQSE Corporate Advisor Nick Michaels, Maya Klein Wassink +44 (0) 20 8064 4056

Important Notice:

The Company operates a cryptocurrency treasury. The Company's treasury activities involve investment in financial instruments that may fluctuate in value and are subject to market, credit and liquidity risks. These investments are undertaken for corporate purposes and are not offered to the public. This announcement does not constitute investment advice or an offer or invitation to invest. Past performance is not a reliable indicator for future results. Capital is at risk and returns are not guaranteed.

1. Capital at risk

Investments made as part of the treasury strategy may fluctuate in value. There is a risk that capital may be lost.

2. No guarantee of returns

Returns generated through treasury activities are not guaranteed and may vary depending on market and economic conditions.

3. Liquidity risk

Some treasury assets may be illiquid or subject to market constraints, which could affect the company's ability to access funds when needed.

4. Market and Interest Rate Exposure

Changes in interest rates. Inflation or broader market conditions may adversely impact the value or performance of treasury investments.

5. Credit and counterparty risks

The Company is exposed to the risk that counterparties may default on their obligations, potentially resulting in financial loss.

6. Regulatory and Taxation Uncertainty

Future changes in regulation or tax treatment may affect the structure or outcomes of the treasury strategy.

7. Not a financial promotion

This communication is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to invest. The treasury strategy is managed for corporate purposes and is not marketed to the public.