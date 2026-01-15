Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 08:10 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vienna Institute for Global Studies: Global digital entrepreneurship ecosystem index reveals stark gap between digital readiness and scaling capacity

New global DEE Index shows that digital infrastructure alone no longer drives entrepreneurial success

VIENNA, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vienna Institute for Global Studies (VIGS), an independent interdisciplinary research institute based in Vienna, published the 2026 Global Digital Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Index Report, offering one of the most comprehensive global assessments to date of how digitalization translates into entrepreneurial and economic outcomes across 170 economies.

The findings point to a critical shift in the global innovation landscape. While digital infrastructure, connectivity, and basic digital skills have expanded rapidly worldwide, the ability of countries to convert these foundations into scalable entrepreneurial activity remains uneven - creating a widening gap between digital readiness and economic impact.

Report Cover Digital Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Index

The DEE Index, covering the period from 2017 to 2022, measures the systemic interaction between digital infrastructure, platforms, institutions, and entrepreneurial agency. The report finds that although global digital capabilities have improved markedly, startup scaling, access to venture finance, and innovation commercialization continue to lag. As a result, entrepreneurial scaling has emerged as the primary structural bottleneck of the global digital economy.

High-income economies such as the United States, Denmark, and the United Kingdom lead the global rankings, benefiting from balanced ecosystems that combine strong institutions, deep capital markets, and mature digital platforms. At the same time, several emerging regions - including Sub-Saharan Africa and Central Asia - recorded the fastest relative growth, driven by foundational investments in connectivity and digital skills.

"We are at a turning point in the global digital economy," said Prof. Dr. Zoltán Ács, Director of the Vienna Institute for Global Studies. "Digital access is no longer the main constraint. The real challenge is enabling entrepreneurship - particularly scaling, finance, and institutional coordination - so digital readiness can be transformed into economic value."

The report calls on policymakers, investors, and ecosystem leaders to shift focus from expanding access toward strengthening venture finance, entrepreneurial talent, and platform-based innovation ecosystems. Without targeted interventions, the gap between digital capability and entrepreneurial impact is likely to widen further.

The full Digital Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Index - Global Report is available here.

About the Vienna Institute for Global Studies (VIGS)

VIGS is an independent, interdisciplinary research institute specializing in entrepreneurial ecosystems, international relations, geopolitics, and well-being. VIGS produces data-driven insights to support evidence-based policy and strategic decision-making worldwide.

Contact
Naomi Besedes
vigs@vigsinstitute.at
+436648463928

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c767208d-2682-41a7-8689-8b50f295740d


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
