Donnerstag, 15.01.2026

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 08:10 Uhr
COSEGIC: Cosegic Strengthens Financial Crime Expertise Through FINTRAIL Acquisition

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosegic is excited to announce the acquisition of FINTRAIL, a leading specialist financial crime consultancy, strengthening the Group's financial crime and regulatory risk capabilities. By continuing to invest in specialist expertise, Cosegic enables clients to move beyond regulatory burden and build stronger, more resilient organisations in increasingly complex regulatory environments.

FINTRAIL brings deep expertise in financial crime risk management, regulatory compliance and controls design across banking, payments, fintech and digital assets. The entire FINTRAIL team will join Cosegic, expanding the depth and scale of services available to clients. Together, Cosegic combines specialist expertise, cutting-edge technology and proactive advice across multiple jurisdictions, helping firms strengthen culture, safeguard stakeholders and enhance operational resilience. Because when you rule the rules, you don't just manage risk - you create the conditions to compete and win.

BEN COOK, GROUP CEO OF COSEGIC
"FINTRAIL has an exceptional specialist team, and bringing them into Cosegic strengthens an already strong financial crime capability. This move makes sense for our clients, gives us an additional edge, and reinforces our commitment to investing in specialist expertise as regulatory expectations continue to rise. This acquisition of FINTRAIL is an exciting step for Cosegic."

ROBERT EVANS, CEO - CO-FOUNDER OF FINTRAIL
"We are joining Cosegic at an exciting time for both businesses. FINTRAIL was founded to provide practical, high-quality financial crime support to firms facing real regulatory challenges, and becoming part of Cosegic allows us to build on that mission at a greater scale. We are delighted to join an established compliance company that shares our focus on integrity and delivering outcomes that matter to clients."

NANCY KING, SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AT COSEGIC
"This acquisition aligns closely with our strategy of building targeted, specialist capability in areas of increasing regulatory focus. FINTRAIL adds deep financial crime expertise to our platform, enhancing our ability to support clients across the full regulatory lifecycle. Getting to know Rob and team has been a privilege, and we can't wait to get started."

HENRY ALTY, INVESTMENT DIRECTOR AT MML
"This is the second acquisition completed by Cosegic in as many months. MML is pleased to be working with the Cosegic Management Team to support a national and international buy-and-build strategy, focused on developing a suite of specialist financial services compliance capabilities in key global markets."

ABOUT COSEGIC.
Cosegic is the Compliance Partner to the world's most competitive organisations, helping to engineer the culture, controls, and confidence that go beyond compliance to performance. By combining cutting-edge technology with proactive advice across multiple jurisdictions, we enable our clients to enhance both their brand reputation and operational resilience. Cosegic is backed by MML Capital Partners.

ABOUT FINTRAIL.
FINTRAIL is a global consultancy that helps companies manage their exposure to financial crime risk and maintain regulatory compliance.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kiran Sandhu
Head of Global Marketing, Cosegic
kiran.sandhu@cosegic.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dab5ea2b-de56-498a-8d44-13b296ad035a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bb84e07-44d3-4e3a-a7ee-8002f0702725


