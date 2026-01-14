Golconda Gold Ltd: Golconda Gold Announces Appointment of New General Manager for the Summit Mine

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that Alan Linden has been appointed as the General Manager of the Corporation's Summit mine, located in New Mexico, United States.

Alan Linden has over 35 years' experience as a Mining Engineer and Project Manager with a focus on underground mining and mine restart and expansion projects. Most recently working for a large multi-national mining contractor, Alan has spent the majority of his career working in the United States and Canada and will be based at the Summit mine. Alan is a Professional Engineer and has a Mining Engineering degree from Queens University in Ontario, Canada.

"I am very pleased to welcome Alan as the General Manager of our Summit mine, which we are targeting a re-start of in the second quarter of 2026. Alan's extensive experience in underground mining and project restarts and expansions will be invaluable to the Company as we start up operations at Summit. We are excited about the commencement of production at Summit, bringing a second operating asset in a tier 1 jurisdiction into the Company and adding significant exposure to silver going forward" commented Ravi Sood, Chief Executive Officer of Golconda Gold.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in South Africa and New Mexico. Golconda Gold is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GG" and the OTCQB under the symbol "GGGOF". Golconda Gold's management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Golconda Gold is committed to operating at the highest standards, focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

