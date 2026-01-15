Belo Sun Mining Corp.: Belo Sun Receives Ruling From Federal Court of Altamira, Para

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. ("Belo Sun" or the "Company") (TSX: BSX; OTCQB:BSXGF) announces that the Federal Court of Altamira, Pará, Brazil, denied the Company's request for recognition of provisional compliance with a prior judgment of the Federal Court of Appeals. That appellate judgment conditioned the effectiveness of the Construction License (Licença de Instalação - LI) for the Volta Grande Gold Project on (i) completion of the Indigenous Component Study based on primary data, and (ii) the conduct of prior, free, and informed consultation with the affected Indigenous communities.

As a result of the decision, the Construction License remains legally valid but suspended.

In its ruling, the Federal Court held that, at this stage, sufficient compliance with the applicable conditions had not yet been demonstrated, citing recent technical opinions issued by Brazil's National Indigenous Peoples Foundation (FUNAI) and a report from the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to full compliance with all applicable environmental, social, and regulatory requirements, as well as to maintaining transparent and timely communications with the market. Belo Sun will, in due course, evaluate and pursue all appropriate legal remedies.

Clovis Torres, Chief Executive Officer of Belo Sun added: "Belo Sun believes that the Court's interpretation differs from the requirements originally established by the relevant authorities, with which the Company considers itself to be fully compliant. The Company had anticipated this outcome as one of several possible scenarios and does not consider it to affect the underlying merits of the project or the strength of our permitting framework. Rather, it represents another procedural step for the Company to work through.

Belo Sun continues to work closely with its legal advisers, regulators, and stakeholders to respond constructively to the issues raised and to advance the project in a responsible manner. Subject to final legal advice, the Company intends to appeal this decision to the Federal Regional Court, which has previously confirmed in related proceedings that Belo Sun meets the applicable requirements for lifting the license suspension. The Company remains confident in the validity of its licenses, the consistency of prior court decisions, and its ability to advance and deliver a world-class gold project for the benefit of all stakeholders."

Further updates regarding this matter will be disclosed as required under applicable laws and regulations.

